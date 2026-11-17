Titan Comics February 2027 Solicits include the launch of Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon #1, Highlander issues, and new Conan trade collections arriving in February.

Titan Comics has officially published its complete solicitation list for February 2027, revealing a comprehensive schedule of new comic book issues and graphic novel collections across the United States. The announcement confirms the debut of Roman Dirge's horror series Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon #1 and continues the narrative of the popular Highlander franchise.

The publisher is also expanding the Conan the Barbarian universe with new single issues and collected editions. Additional notable entries in the schedule include historical collections and significant new trade paperbacks that broaden the company's international and American property offerings.

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Roman Dirge's Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon #1 arrives on February 10, 2027, with a standard cover price of $4.99 for a 32-page full-color issue. The story follows Lenore as she encounters the Spamwitch, who must determine why gnomes are conducting secret surveillance on her. The book features multiple cover variants, including art by Roman Dirge and Kit Wallis, with special editions available on cardstock.

Highlander continues its narrative with a new issue scheduled for February 03, 2027, also priced at $4.99 for 32 pages. In this installment, the Knight confronts Ramirez in a duel to the death, while Conor learns a tragic lesson about immortality. The issue includes a masked ball where Brenna discovers more about the history of MacLeod.

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Conan releases for the month are equally substantial, featuring Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged #9 on February 10, 2027. This 64-page issue by Roy Thomas and Frank Brunner, along with Walter Simonson, follows Conan and the legendary wizard Tsotha-Lanti in The Scarlet Citadel. It is priced at $11.99 and includes the final part of the adaptation of The Hyborian Age.

Titan is also issuing a Tides of the Tyrant King #1-4 pack on February 10, 2027. This limited edition set includes all four issues adapted by Jim Zub and Jesus Merino, with a collectible card by Gerardo Zaffino. The pack is limited to 500 copies and retails for $24.99, featuring connecting covers by the artist.

Additional collections include Solomon Kane: Lion Errant #1-4 and James Bond newspaper comic strips. The Solomon Kane trade, arriving February 24, 2027, explores Kane's journey in India against the Mughal Empire. The James Bond collection, arriving March 17, 2027, features the first seven full-length adventures based on Ian Fleming's original stories.

The manga segment of the February 2027 Solicits includes Chiruran, Darwin's Game, Geniearth, Tojima, and Eko Eko Azarak. These titles expand Titan's international offerings alongside the flagship American properties, providing diverse genres for readers.

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Beyond these core titles, the lineup features Kennedy by Philippe Pelaez and Bernard Khartoum, a biography of the American political family arriving February 17, 2027. Infinite Kung Fu by Kagan McLeod also releases on February 10, 2027, collecting the cult martial arts epic.

The Solomon Kane trade, arriving February 24, 2027, explores Kane's journey in India against the Mughal Empire. The James Bond collection features the first seven full-length adventures based on Ian Fleming's original stories. These releases highlight Titan's commitment to both horror and historical fiction.

Titan Comics continues to diversify its portfolio with these new additions to the February 2027 schedule. Fans can expect a mix of new serial issues and substantial collected editions across various genres. The publisher maintains its position as a key source for licensed and original comic book content.