Titan Comics August 2026 Solicits

Titan Comics is releasing a new slate of comics in August 2026, featuring a mix of classic and new titles. The highlights include the revival of the classic Mazinger mecha saga with the release of UFO Robot Grendizer #1, a 35th anniversary one-shot for Tank Girl, and a new Conan omnibus. Other notable titles include Doctor Who, Conan, Solomon Kane, Black Star, Blade Runner, and Gun Honey. The solicits also feature a new series about Dashiell Carlyle, a magical being in a world of warring factions. The Doctor Who series will be set in the war-torn world of Skaro, where she battles the Daleks. The solicits also feature a new Solomon Kane story.

Titan Comics is releasing a new slate of comics in August 2026 , featuring a mix of classic and new titles. The highlights include the revival of the classic Mazinger mecha saga with the release of UFO Robot Grendizer #1, a 35th anniversary one-shot for Tank Girl , and a new Conan omnibus.

Other notable titles include Doctor Who, Conan, Solomon Kane, Black Star, Blade Runner, and Gun Honey. The solicits also feature a new series about Dashiell Carlyle, a magical being in a world of warring factions. The Doctor Who series will be set in the war-torn world of Skaro, where she battles the Daleks. The solicits also feature a new Solomon Kane story.





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Titan Comics August 2026 UFO Robot Grendizer Conan Doctor Who Tank Girl Solomon Kane Blade Runner Gun Honey Dashiell Carlyle Doctor Who Skaro Mazinger Savage Sword Of Conan

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