NBC Announces Noah Eagle Replaces Tirico for Sunday Night Football Bears Game

NBC play-by-play announcer Tirico will miss the Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers broadcast on November 8 due to a health issue, with plans to return next week.

NBC Sports has officially confirmed that Noah Eagle will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this evening. The decision follows the sudden absence of lead voice Tirico, who stated he must miss the game due to a health issue. This replacement affects one of the most high-profile broadcasting roles in American sports television.

Tirico, the 59-year-old lead voice for the network's flagship prime-time NFL program, announced his absence through a statement released on Sunday. He explicitly stated that he would miss the specific assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scheduled for that evening in Chicago. No specific medical diagnosis or further clinical details were provided by the network or the announcer at the time of the statement.

Also read NBC’s Mike Tirico to miss ‘Sunday Night Football’ and Sixers-Celtics due to health issue

In his statement shared via NBC's social media platforms, Tirico wrote that he looks forward to watching the game and cannot wait to be back with colleagues Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. He confirmed that Noah Eagle will call tonight's game alongside Collinsworth and Stark in the broadcast booth. This return date provides a concrete timeline for the reinstatement of the original commentary team starting next Sunday night in Cincinnati.

The network has previously demonstrated flexibility in its broadcasting lineup by substituting qualified personnel when necessary. Noah Eagle steps into a critical contingency role to maintain the quality and consistency of the Sunday Night Football product. The audience expects professional coverage regardless of last-minute personnel changes, and Eagle's experience ensures the broadcast remains seamless.

Advertisement

Tirico has held the position of lead Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer since 2022. He succeeded the legendary Al Michaels, who retired after a decades-long career with the network. His tenure has been marked by extensive coverage of major sporting events, including significant contributions to NBA game commentary and Olympic broadcasting. This longevity and versatility have established him as a central figure in the network's sports division.

This health-related absence follows a notable incident earlier in 2025 when Tirico was forced to withdraw from covering the 151st Kentucky Derby. He suffered a significant allergic reaction during that event, which he attributed to a nut allergy he has had his entire life. The incident caused his throat and nose to swell, affecting his breathing and forcing him to undergo treatment by emergency medical technicians. He administered an EpiPen shot and received care before being cleared to resume normal activities later in the day.

Following the Derby incident, host and sports reporter Ahmed Fareed stepped in to cover the prestigious horse racing event. Tirico later shared details about the severity of the reaction, explaining that the ingestion of something containing nuts triggered a systemic response. He noted that while he felt better within eight or nine hours after treatment, it took a long time for his body to fully clear the allergen from his system. He publicly thanked Churchill Downs and his NBC Sports colleagues for their support during the medical scare.

The current situation with Tirico echoes similar scheduling disruptions within the broader landscape of national sports broadcasting. ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters missed her Monday Night Football assignment for the second consecutive week prior to this announcement. Her absence was attributed to a family matter away from the field, a detail highlighted by color commentator Joe Buck during the broadcast. Buck noted that the missed game would have been his 300th NFL broadcast, underscoring the significance of such unplanned departures in professional sports media.

Advertisement

These recurring health and personal absences highlight the unpredictable nature of live television production. Networks must rely on a deep bench of talented reporters and commentators to fill in for key personalities. The seamless transition between different broadcasting teams remains a critical operational challenge for major sports networks. Fans continue to follow the health updates of these prominent figures closely.

The upcoming Cincinnati broadcast serves as the next immediate test for the team's cohesion. Reintegrating Tirico into the broadcast booth alongside Collinsworth and Stark is a priority for the production crew. Their dynamic has become a staple of the network's branding. Any disruption to this trio is closely monitored by viewers and industry analysts alike as they prepare for the return of their lead anchor next week.