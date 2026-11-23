Grindr Edge uses personalized recommendations, profile insights, and conversation recaps to reduce endless scrolling.

wants its users to spend less time scrolling and more time making actual connections. The dating app has launched Grindr Edge globally, a new premium subscription tier powered by gAI, the company’s proprietary artificial-intelligence technology.

Edge sits above Grindr Unlimited and introduces tools that recommend compatible profiles, provide additional context about potential connections, and revive conversations that may have disappeared in a crowded inbox. I attended Grindr’s launch event at Chelsea Industrial in New York City, where the company translated that promise into something more personal. A group of gay artists drew portraits of each guest’s ideal partner based entirely on a verbal description.

Also read Trump warns of new strikes against Iran after new year, calls negotiators ‘professional tap dancers’

I sat down and described the qualities I look for in a partner. Afterward, I watched the sketch artist turn those details into a portrait. Most people already have a sense of who they want to meet.

However, finding that person through an endless grid is the difficult part. The portrait exercise captured the basic idea behind Edge: Most people already have some sense of who attracts them, but finding that person through an endless grid can involve plenty of searching, unanswered messages, and forgotten conversations. Discover provides a personalized selection of up to five profiles each day, using signals from a user’s activity to identify people they’re more likely to connect with.

Advertisement

Profile Insights offers more context about potential compatibility and the likelihood of receiving a response. A-List, which Grindr also calls Reconnect, summarizes meaningful conversations and missed connections so users can return to a chat without trying to remember where things ended. Grindr says the features require consent and can be disabled through the app’s privacy settings. According to the company, gAI may use profile information, activity, and chats to generate personalized recommendations and insights.

Users can review and delete insights associated with their profiles. Grindr also says it does not use sensitive health information, including HIV status, testing dates, vaccination status, and related tags, to power or train the AI features. Pricing may vary by market and platform, and Edge remains optional. Grindr’s existing membership levels are still available.

No algorithm can guarantee chemistry, good conversation, or that someone will look exactly like the fantasy portrait hanging on your wall. What Edge can potentially do is narrow a very crowded field and give users more information before they send that opening message. Edge cannot guarantee chemistry or a great first date, but it may help users spend less time scrolling and more time finding the connections they actually want.