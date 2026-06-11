Tips to Increase Samsung Galaxy Watch Battery Life

This article provides tips to increase the battery life of Samsung Galaxy Watch, including adjusting sensor frequency, turning off the always-on display, and disabling frequent syncing in the Samsung Health app.

There are different levels of portable tech. You can't bring your home computer setup with you to a cafe, but you can bring a laptop just fine.

You wouldn't take out your laptop just to check emails on the street, but a phone does this job well. Even digging into your pocket for your phone just to check a notification or skip a song can be a chore, which is why many people opt for smartwatches. Smartwatches also have a number of benefits that your phone can't give you.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch, for example, can measure your heart rate, calories burned, blood pressure, and even your stress levels. Any smartwatch can only do this if the battery allows it, though, which is why a battery that doesn't last long enough is one of the reasons why people opt for smartwatches. One of the biggest advantages of having a good smartwatch on your wrist is the health tracking.

Being able to monitor factors like your heart rate, blood pressure, calories burned, and other useful stats on the go makes it much easier to live a healthy life. Your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is set to measure certain health-related data either continuously or every 10 minutes by default. Since having any process running so often will eat up the battery, you can change the frequency at which your watch's sensors activate for longer battery life.

You can also reduce your screen's battery consumption by turning off the always-on display feature. If you don't want to completely get rid of the always-on display functionality, you have the option to put your smartwatch in Sleep Mode when you're not using it. Another way to improve your battery life is to disable frequent syncing in the Samsung Health app. Lastly, ensuring everything on your Galaxy Watch is the latest version can improve your battery life





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Samsung Galaxy Watch Battery Life Health Tracking Always-On Display Frequent Syncing

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