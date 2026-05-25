Tips to Boost Your Wine Game with Helen McGinn's Supermarket Wine Guide

International wine expert Helen McGinn is here to share her top picks from UK supermarkets and expert tips to help you find your perfect bottle. With her Supermarket Wine Guide, she aims to give you the confidence to try something new and discover the hidden gems in your local supermarket wine aisle.

Even after 30 years in this business, I still get a thrill every time I pour a glass of supermarket wine for someone who’s a bit of a snob about these things.

I watch their eyes light up when they taste it, then take great pleasure in telling them that the bottle was a relative bargain and where it’s from. They may turn their noses up at the idea, but you can be sure they’re making a mental note of the label as they leave. When it comes to the wines on our supermarket shelves today, we really are spoilt for choice.

So why do so many of us get stuck in a rut, reaching for the same bottle in the wine aisle almost every time? Maybe it’s because there’s too much to choose from. Perhaps it’s fear of the unknown. Whatever the reason, sometimes it’s easier to stick with what you know rather than go out on a limb and try something new.

Thanks to my job writing and talking about wines for a living (ridiculous I know, but here we are), I’m in the fortunate position of tasting thousands from all the main supermarkets every year. And because I’m trained to taste wine professionally, this isn’t about picking them out according to my own personal preference.

It’s about spotting the ones that are true to their origins or grape variety, that taste delicious and are, in my honest opinion, really good value for money. Now, for the first time, I have put together lists of all my current top picks from UK supermarkets into one book, The Supermarket Wine Guide.

I still get a thrill every time I pour a glass of supermarket wine for someone who’s a bit of a snob about these things, says international wine expert Helen McGinn My hope is that, whatever your preference, occasion or mood, it will give you the confidence to pick up a bottle of something you perhaps might not have otherwise tried. Here then are my favourites – and in the box below three tips for a successful trip down the supermarket wine aisle.

Perfect party fizz The Best Cremant de Limoux Rosé, ¡2.50, Morrisons A joyful bottle of pink fizz and a guaranteed party starter. Made by Sieur d’Arques, a well-known wine co-operative in the Languedoc, the pop of pink colour comes from the skins of the Pinot Noir grape in the blend, where it sits alongside Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc.

It’s aged for a year in the bottle, making it a class above your average bottle of Prosecco, but this one is fruity rather than toasty, with bright cranberry fruits and a squeeze of citrus too. Fabulous fridge door white Ventoux Blanc, £6.99, Lidl The Lidl wine range changes faster than the weather but there are some absolute crackers that are worth keeping an eye out for.

The Ventoux region is in the southern Rhone, just east of the rather more famous (for its red wines at least) Chateauneuf-du-Pape region, and produces more red and rosé wine than white. But if you can find them, the whites from here have a lot going for them, especially those such as this, made from Marsanne and Roussanne grapes, with pure peach and apricot vibes.

Brilliant summer red Exceptional Great Western Shiraz, £9, Asda If there is one red grape that first made Australia famous, it’s Shiraz, and this one, which hails from Victoria (think Neighbours country, near Melbourne) is exceptional – hence its inclusion in Asda’s range of that name. Earthy, in a good way, it is rich with truffle aromas, along with a dollop of blackberry jam and spice which comes from being aged in oak barrels. Incredible value, really.

This one’s perfect paired with anything that’s been done on the barbecue. Partner with picky bits Artesano Organic Fairtrade Malbec Rosé, £10.95, Co-op There are so many reasons to love this wine. It’s made from organically grown grapes and is certified Fairtrade, for a start. The grapes are from Alto Agrelo, one of the top vineyard spots in the Lujan de Cuyo region in Mendoza, Argentina.

Malbec is the star but there’s a supporting role for Syrah too, adding extra weight to the fresh, light red berry flavours. And it’s got a screwcap, making life easier. Get the most out of the wine aisle Don’t dismiss own-label winesMost supermarkets have their smarter-than-average wine selection, such as Tesco Finest or Co-op’s Irresistible range.

In my experience, supermarket wine buyers spend more time and energy getting these wines right, partly because the label has the supermarket’s name on it. Some of the own-label ranges champion lesser-known grapes and regions (think Sainsbury’s Discovery range, M&S Found or Waitrose Loved & Found) and this is often where you’ll find the best value for money.

Take notes (or a picture)I carry a mental Rolodex of wine information in my head and there are more photos of wine labels on my phone than people. Keeping a record of the styles of wine you try and really love saves you time, effort and money. Trust your own taste budsIt sounds simple but, for me, the most important thing is to trust your taste bud





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