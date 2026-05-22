Tips for Buying the Best TV Under $1,000

Guide on choosing the best TV under $1,000, discussing key factors like brand, price, controls, screen size, technology, local dimming, edge lighting, HDR

Buy ing one of the best TVs used to mean spending a lot more than $1,000, but that situation has changed over the last few years.

Relative newcomers such as Hisense and TCL have successfully challenged the supremacy of stalwarts like Samsung, Sony, and LG by offering high-quality TVs at reasonable prices. Another reason is that brands such as Roku and Amazon, known for making popular streaming devices, have entered the TV market, selling affordable models that feature some of the cutting-edge technologies formerly found only in more premium TVs.

With a budget under $1,000, you won’t find models that deliver the very highest levels of performance when it comes to color, contrast, and brightness, and to get the most for your money, you’ll likely be looking at the 55-inch screen size. Almost all TVs above a few hundred dollars support 4K resolution, and it’s important to pay attention to high dynamic range (HDR) support, ideally having both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Almost all TVs also support local dimming capability. Looking at LED and mini-LED models will primarily provide you with options on a strict budget. OLED TV options in the smaller screen size range — such as the 55-inch and under range — might be of interest, especially considering its superior picture performance.

However, OLED TVs may not be a good fit for all viewing environments as they may produce slightly less brightness compared to comparably priced LED and mini-LED models. The screen’s glare handling will also be a key consideration especially for viewers who watch mainly during the day in a bright room





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