Ultra-MAGA’s newest rep says eating $50 chicken parmesan with Roger Stone was “more important” than official business.

An incoming Republican rep is boasting that he skipped part of freshman orientation for new House members to dine on chicken parm hundreds of miles away.that dining with MAGA stalwart Roger Stone is “more important” than his official business in Washington, like choosing and moving into his Capitol Hill office.

“I let my staff pick the office so I can work on more important things such as eating Chicken Parmesan with Roger Stone while planning how to defend us from Radical Democrats,” he said. Stone, who reportedly encouraged Constantino to run, confirmed that his protégé blew off official business to dine with him at Zito’s Italian Restaurant in South Florida.

Also read This Tiny Moth Uses the Earth and the Stars to Make an Incredible Journey

A chicken parm at Zito’s, While other incoming lawmakers were preparing to represent their districts on Capitol Hill, New York Rep-Elect Anthony Constantino was dining in South Florida.

“I’m not only had chicken Parmesan with Anthony @constantino but it was the biggest best chicken Parm from Zito’s of Fort Lauderdale,” Stone wrote. Constantino, 44, has portrayed himself as a mini-Trump. During his victory speech, after winning New York’s deep-red 21st Congressional district by two points, two years after Donald Trump won it by 21, he attacked the “evil media” for reporting on his bizarre campaign style.

Advertisement

“Listen, you scumbags. Listen, you scumbags. Telling people the truth is the right thing to do,” he raged.

“You a------s … You’re a bunch of f---ing a-----s. ” Constantino has continued to rage at the media for reporting that he missed part of orientation, including posting a screenshot of a local reporter asking for comment. He previously“Local media are becoming creepy stalkers now that I won,” he wrote on X, including a perfectly professional email from a news station’s reporter.

“Tom’s questions have nothing to do with helping the people. Let’s talk about $1,000 Christmas bonuses. Has CBS6 issued them? ” The incoming rep has spent the last day responding to criticism that he was not in Washington doing the job he was elected to do.of the president, fired back in one post: “Why do some unsuccessful people try to give advice to successful people instead of learning from them?

”Constantino has written a series of raps about the president and MAGA's enemies.

Advertisement

“Regardless of whether it is a Republican or Democrat that is elected to that seat, there is a responsibility to hold our elected officials accountable,” the committee’s leader, David Souliere, told the outlet. “The direct messages that were coming in were completely unhinged. Completely unbecoming of a congressman-elect and only furthered why we were putting the statement out. ” Plattsburgh is the second-largest city in Constantino’s district.

The most populous is Rome, but it appears Constantino is not even aware of that. In October, he failed to say what the largest city in his district was whenby political reporter Jake Lahut. Constantino instead answered, “I don’t know, ask Grok,” referring to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s