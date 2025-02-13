Tiny Plastic Particles Amplify Toxic Chemical Absorption in Lettuce and Human Cells

Two new studies from Rutgers Health reveal that micro- and nanoscale plastic particles in soil and water significantly increase the absorption of toxic chemicals like arsenic and pesticides by both plants and human intestinal cells, raising concerns about food safety and human health.

Two new studies reveal that micro- and nanoscale plastic particles in soil and water significantly enhance the absorption of toxic chemicals like arsenic and pesticides by both plants and human intestinal cells. This raises serious concerns about the potential health risks associated with consuming contaminated food.

\The first study, involving lettuce plants, demonstrated that exposure to both nanoscale plastic particles and environmental pollutants like arsenic resulted in substantially higher uptake of these toxins compared to plants exposed to pollutants alone. This confirmed the dangers of polycontamination within our food chain. A companion study, utilizing a cellular model of the human small intestine and a simulated gastrointestinal apparatus, showed that nano-sized plastic particles increased arsenic absorption by nearly sixfold compared to arsenic exposure alone. The same effect was observed with boscalid, a commonly used pesticide. Intriguingly, the presence of these environmental pollutants also significantly boosted the amount of plastic absorbed by intestinal tissue, with plastic uptake roughly doubling in the presence of toxins. \Philip Demokritou, director of the Nanoscience and Advanced Materials Center at Environmental Occupational Health Sciences Institute at Rutgers University and senior author of both studies, explained that nanoscale materials can circumvent biological barriers, posing a greater risk to human health. He highlighted that 'the smaller the particles, the more they can bypass biological barriers in our bodies that protect us.' The research team emphasized that the problem extends beyond immediate exposure. Even if plastic production ceased today, the vast amount of existing plastic waste would continue to pose a threat. They urged for a multi-pronged approach to address this growing issue, emphasizing the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling plastics, as well as exploring biodegradable alternatives in sectors like agriculture. Demokritou stressed the urgency of this situation, stating that 'it's not that technically we cannot address some of these issues, but it will definitely be a challenge to retain all the benefits from this very useful material while reducing the harms that it does.





