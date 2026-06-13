Tiny futbol moments

LA artist chronicle World Cup history

explores the weird and secret bits of SoCal that would excite even the most jaded Angelenos. He also covers mental health. Countless soccer fans will stream into SoFi stadium in the coming days, or maybe catch a match at a neighborhood watch party.

At LACMA, a series of miniature face-offs are also happening, thanks to a local artist who’s captured some big moments with the tiniest of soccer players in the exhibition, Artist Lyndon Barrois, Sr. crafts chewing gum wrappers — little strips of foil and paper — into art: one inch-tall, lifelike sculptures of humans in kinetic poses. Oftentimes, that means capturing his favorite moments from sports games with what he calls ‘sportraits.

’The story goes that Barrois began making his miniatures at the age of 10, back when he was living in New Orleans and wanted to make drivers for his Hot Wheels cars. Countless soccer fans will stream into SoFi Stadium in the coming days, or maybe catch a match at a neighborhood watch party.

But right here in Los Angeles — at LACMA’s Resnick Pavilion to be specific — are a series of miniature face-offs too, thanks to a local artist who’s captured some big moments with the tiniest of soccer players in the exhibition,Artist and animator Lyndon J. Barrois Sr. gave me a tour of his home studio in Mid-City on a recent Friday. Tools of his trade are scattered throughout, including a glue gun, paint brushes and a life-sized recreation of a human skeleton.

And inside an orange, Halloween-themed Utz pretzel barrel, thousands of pieces of a material that sets Barrois apart: chewing gum wrappers.

“I find them around the world,” Barrois said. “When we travel, I see them on the ground and I pick them up. One trip we took to New Orleans... I must have come back with maybe two dozen.

I found some in Lisbon, I found some in Marrakesh, I found some in Nairobi. ” Barrois crafts these little strips of foil and paper into art: one inch-tall, lifelike sculptures of humans in kinetic poses. Oftentimes, that means capturing his favorite moments from sports games with what he calls ‘sportraits. ’“All my life I was just making toys,” he said.

“These are all my toys. Because I would play with these things like action figures. ”Barrois began making his miniatures at 10 in New Orleans, starting with the tiny drivers he made for his Hot Wheels cars. Many of those original creations he’s held onto for five decades.

Now they overflow from a Hershey’s Chocolate tin. There are hundreds and hundreds of his tiny gum wrapper figures in Barrois’s studio: soccer players and boxers and football players with helmets so small he crafts them on pin heads. It was while he was studying graphic design at Xavier University in New Orleans that Barrois says he realized his craft could be more than just a childhood hobby.

Barrois went on to get his master’s degree in film and video from CalArts in 1995 and has worked in animation and visual effects ever since, with credits on films like“It’s weird what things take you where,” Barrois said.

“I always loved movies and wanted to do it in some capacity. I just didn’t know how. And to say that this is what led to all that, a childhood hobby, I don’t even know how to describe the feeling. Or how humbling it is,” he said.

“And I think that’s the magic of what he does as an artist,” Rajan said. Barrois’s mastery in making his lilliputian figures has brought him into plenty of fine art spaces. Just a couple of miles from his home,One of the vignettes in Barrois's 'Fútbol Is Life' depicts a celebratory moment from Argentina 3-1 Netherlands in 1978.

“You can imagine when they showed me this room, I was like: I gotta fill this room with little people! ,” the artist said on a recent visit to his show. And fill it he did. Inside clear cases there are dozens of scenes from soccer history spanning nearly a century of World Cup matches.

That includes Brazilian footballer Marta Vieira da Silva celebrating a goal during a 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match.

“One of them that really gave me the most joy is probably the game where Marta kisses her foot after she scores. Because just the flex of that whole moment. I can’t kiss my foot, man,” Barrois said with a chuckle. But there are less celebratory moments, too, like when German players gave a pre-kick off Nazi salute before facing off against the Swiss team, foreshadowing a world that would soon be at war.

“That was the German team in 1938. Pre-World War II, but it was the rise of Nazi-ism. And so that’s how the team saluted when they came out on the field,” Barrois said.

“The importance of this was to also contrast what the same German team did in 2022. They wore ‘human rights’ on their t-shirts. ”As museum visitors look in wonderment at the minuscule scale of Barrois work, they are also drawn into some of these past realities.

“It makes the subject matter easier to digest. Because there’s a lot of tough subject matter here. But still, you pay attention to it,” Barrois explained. Each vignette is a different conversation starter: from on-field protest moments, to celebrations of underdog victories to prisoners of war playing their beloved game on a dirt field.

Barrois said his exhibition is a deep dive into the history of the game. That includes “the players, the personalities, and the politics. ”“Because it’s countries. It’s bragging rights.

It’s unification. It’s division. It’s all that,” he said. And discourse arising from the current World Cup isn’t lost on Barrois.

The Iran men’s team is scheduled to play two matches here in L.A. , even as the U.S. war in their country looks like it will continue.

“This game is already writing history before it even begins with all this political stuff happening,” Barrois said. Published June 13, 2026 3:50 AM Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Chris Richards #3 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium.

In the first FIFA World Cup match to be held on U.S. soil in more than three decades, the U.S. men's national soccer team delivered a commanding 4-1 win in their opener against Paraguay. Four goals — two from striker Folarin Balogun plus an own goal by Paraguayan defender Damian Bobadilla and a late strike by American Gio Reyna — electrified the packed and partisan crowd at Los Angeles Stadium.

The final tally was a record for the U.S. men, who had never scored more than three goals in a single World Cup game. Australia on Friday, June 19 in Seattle, and then the Americans will wrap up the group stage with a June 25 game against Turkey back in Los Angeles.ckout round — though the U.S. could earn a more advantageous path if it finishes the group stage in first place.

Four goals — two from striker Folarin Balogun plus an own goal by Paraguayan defender Damian Bobadilla and a late strike by American Gio Reyna — electrified the packed and partisan crowd at Los Angeles Stadium. The final tally was a record for the U.S. men, who had never scored more than three goals in a single World Cup game. A confident and unrelenting attack from the U.S. had Paraguay on its heels much of the first half.

The Americans' pressure in Paraguay's zone paid off quickly, when a pass from midfielder Weston McKennie deflected off Bobadilla for an own goal in the seventh minute. Then, the U.S. striker Balogun took over.

First, in the 31st minute, a cross from forward Christian Pulisic found the foot of Balogun, then the back of the net. Then, in the stoppage time of the first half, the Monaco striker shed two defenders to find a window, then placed a perfect strike to the upper corner of the goal, where Orlando Gill, the beleaguered Paraguayan goalkeeper, had no chance to save it. The Americans were more subdued in a quieter second half.

Pulisic was pulled at halftime for midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who becamein a father-son pair to represent the U.S. in a World Cup game . After the match, Pulisic told reporters that his calf got a"bit of a kick in the first half.

" He said he's"hoping it's nothing. I'm taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine in the next few days.

" Coach Mauricio Pochettino said he believes Pulisic will be available for the next U.S. match. Paraguay midfielder Mauricio scored his team's lone goal in the 73rd minute. Late in second-half stoppage time, midfielder Reyna knocked in a goal to extend the U.S. lead 4-1. He is one of 13 players representing the U.S. at the World Cup for the first time.

Born in New York City to Nigerian parents and raised in London, Balogun was eligible for all three national teams but chose to join the U.S. in 2023. Balogun's family was watching from the stands, and he called the win a statement.

"A real dream. It was a dreamy night.

" Friday's game was evidence of just how far the U.S. attack has come since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the U.S. managed only three goals across all four games it played in. Next up for the U.S. is Australia on Friday, June 19 in Seattle, and then the Americans will wrap up the group stage with a June 25 game against Turkey back in Los Angeles.to 48 teams means it will be easier than ever to emerge from the group stage.

With Friday's win, plus either a second win against Australia or Turkey or a draw against both teams, would likely be enough for the U.S. to advance to the knockout round — though the U.S. could earn a more advantageous path if it finishes the group stage in first place.the L.A. Homeless Services Authority underspent its overall budget by $108 millionThe audit shows LAHSA spent at least $7 million less in federal dollars than it had budgeted last fiscal year.

LAHSA hadfound the L.A. Homeless Services Authority underspent its overall budget by $108 millionSpecifically to federal dollars, the audit shows LAHSA spent at least $7 million less than it had budgeted last fiscal year. LAHSA hadLAHSA is governed by a 10-member commission that is half appointed by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, and half appointed by each of the five county supervisors.

Bass has served on the commission since she appointed herself to it in fall 2023. Bass’ office said in a statement that the mayor “has grave concerns about LAHSA and zero tolerance for mismanagement and negligence. ” The federal money suspension puts lives and progress on homelessness at risk, the statement added. The mayor’s office statement says the mayor “previously directed the city to evaluate how to move away from the agency.

” When the City Council considered in March whether to withdraw the city’s funds from LAHSA and instead have the city directly oversee the dollars, Bassthat the city first would need “a serious, thoughtful transition plan,” adding that “the last thing we need is a new department and more bureaucracy. ”The city of L.A. also has been underspending its homelessness budget — to the tune of $513 million in Bass’ first full fiscal year as mayor that ended June 2024,as one of many reasons for their suspension of funds to LAHSA.

The letter incorrectly attributed the full underspend to LAHSA. A controller’s analysis for the following fiscal year, ending June 2025, found the city again underspent its homelessness budget, “Breaking City Hall from its decades old dysfunctional system is how we finally brought homelessness down by 17%,” Bass said in a statement at the time.

“I’m glad to support the controller’s recommendations to further reform the status quo. ”The federally required audit, known as a single audit, must be done each year by an accounting firm hired by LAHSA.surrounding poor bookkeeping and accounting of taxpayer money at the agency — which spent over $800 million in public funds last fiscal year. The agency’s financial statements initially included “significant” inaccurate amounts that needed to be adjusted late in the audit process, the auditors found.

It found the inaccuracies stemmed from a"significant deficiency” in LAHSA’s “internal controls,” which are supposed to safeguard against financial inaccuracies and fraud. LAist reported Thursday that LAHSA has been using tax dollars to pay for more than 250 empty apartments as part of an initiative Mayor Karen Bass introduced years ago to make housing readily available to unhoused people.

That’s just over a third of the units in the strategy, known as master leasing, according to an LAist review of official data. The vacancies have been tying up tax dollars — largely overseen by the county — that could house hundreds of people in other approaches, according to official financial data.all of the county’s $300 million-plus in annual funding of services through LAHSA and instead have the county directly manage it starting July 1.

Problems identified in the latest audit reiterate why the county pulled its funding, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement Monday. The city is considering moving in a similar direction as the county. A key City Council panel — its homelessness committee —the full council start shifting city homelessness funding out of LAHSA over the course of the next fiscal year. Bass urged caution, saying moving too quickly to shift funding could disrupt services for unhoused people.

Although Terris didn't start with professional culinary experience, her co-owner, James Lewis, worked in restaurant management for years prior to opening. Orange Date Blossom Cookie Have a question or comment about a segment? Want to pitch us a story? Fill out the form below, and please include an email address so we're able to follow up if necessary!

We're not able to respond to every inquiry, but all submissions are read and reviewed by our production team. A hot, dry winter has led to fires already this year, and experts said Friday at a news conference in Los Angeles that that is projected to continue.

Different from previous wildfire seasons, though, is that experts are also closing watching an El Niño.in Angeles National Forest provided “some indicators of what may be ahead in the months ahead” as vegetation starts to dry. The” El Niño from November to January. It be one of the most powerful since 1950, according to the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center.

A hot, dry winter has led to fires already, and experts said Friday at a news conference in Los Angeles that that is projected to continue.

“California is faced with multiple disasters, whether it be fires, floods, hazardous material incidents,” said Brian Marshall, fire and rescue chief with the California Office of Emergency Services. Marshall said the El Niño “could impact fires and could impact flooding across the state. ”” El Niño from November to January. It could be one of the most powerful since 1950, according to the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center.

The effects of the rapidly developing El Niño on this year’s wildfire season remain uncertain, and experts urged residents to stay vigilant. William Deverell, director of the Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West, said more rain can also increase plant growth, which can eventually dry out and create more fuel for fires. Fire officials advised people to create defensible space around their homes by clearing it of dry vegetation and other flammable materials.

Pre-fire conditions, including the abundance of dry vegetation, were “dominant drivers” of burn severity in the Eaton, Palisades and Hughes fires in January 2025, according to a new“Regions like Los Angeles … have a lot of human populations who are living closer to these environments that are susceptible to wildfires,” said Madeleine Pascolini-Campbell, a scientist at JPL and a co-author of the study. Beyond fire prevention, defensible space also helps firefighters enter properties to extinguish flames.

“Wind-driven, ember-casting wildfires moving through a community without defensible space makes it very difficult for us to be able to combat those fires,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Jaime E. Moore said at the news conference. “It makes it unsafe for our firefighters and those that are working hard to protect your home. ”





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