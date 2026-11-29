Leaders on the tiny Caribbean island of Nevis are mulling a $1 billion deal recently made public that would award a private developer nearly 12% of the country’s territory, a proposal that has sparked intense debate.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Leaders on the tiny Caribbean island of Nevis are mulling a $1 billion deal recently made public that would award a private developer nearly 12% of the country’s territory, a proposal that has sparked intense debate on an island best known as Opponents fear land seizures and environmental violations under what some have described as a “neocolonial system.

” Supporters say it would boost a frail economy asEstablished in 1984, it is believed to be the world’s first such program. Nearly half of last year’s budget depended on such revenue. At one point, the program represented more than 25% of the twin-island nation’s gross domestic product, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley told The Associated Press on Sunday.

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“It will be difficult to replace that overnight,” he said. “Every country in the world is seeking foreign investment, even the great United States of America. ” His solution? A Bitcoin tycoon from Belgium who envisions a semiautonomous utopia along Nevis’ southern coast, à la Monaco or Dubai.