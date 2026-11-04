Tinto Brass, Director of the X-Rated ‘Caligula,’ Dies at 93

The Italian filmmaker clashed with screenwriter Gore Vidal during the making of the epic that starred Malcolm McDowell.

, starring Malcolm McDowell, died Wednesday in Rome, his family announced. He was 93.

Brass started out in the 1960s with avant-garde films before he pivoted to erotic cinema, with his other features in the genre including'Ulya' Director Dives Into His Third Latvian Oscar Contender, Which Stars a Rising Actor as a Female Basketball Legend and Became a "Blockbuster"BAFTA Breakthrough Ted Evans Shares What Sign Language Taught Him About Film - and What's Next After 'Retreat' Brass and Vidal clashed during production and would disown the feature — the director was unhappy with the editing , the screenwriter with how Brass rewrote his script. , however, gained a cult following over the decades, and a 178-minute “ultimate cut” version received a showcase at Cannes in 2023.

Also read Tinto Brass Dies: Italian ‘Caligula’ Director Was 93

Born in Milan on March 26, 1933, and raised in Venice, Giovanni Brass earned a law degree, worked as an archivist at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris and served as an assistant director to Roberto Rossellini and Alberto Cavalcanti.. Survivors include his second wife, Caterina, whom he married in 2017, and his children, Bonifacio and Beatrice.

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His first wife was Carla Cipriani; he was married to the daughter of Harry’s Bar founder Giuseppe Cipriani from 1957 until her death in 2006.