Tinnitus – that awful ringing, buzzing, or humming sound in the ears – can be a living torment.

These common phantom sounds are created by the brain, and they follow people around wherever they go. Neuroscientists at the University of Oxford now suspect that sleep and tinnitus are closely intertwined in the brain – and not always in a good way.

In 2024, neuroscientist Linus Milinski at Oxford's Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute found that among 8 ferrets exposed to loud noise, sleep provided temporary relief from the sound-evoked brain activity. The findings suggested that tinnitus could be alleviated by a good night's sleep. In fact, some human patients report changes in their tinnitus after sleep, though for some it gets louder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We could actually see these sleep problems appear at the same time as tinnitus after noise exposure," Milinski told ScienceAlert last year. Now, however, among mice, Milinski and colleagues have found a twist. In fact, sleep may help tinnitus take hold in the first place. When eight mice were kept awake for 6 hours after experiencing a piercing, high-pitched noise, they showed fewer behavioral signs of tinnitus compared to six mice that were allowed to sleep.