Tini and Los Angeles Azules Hit No. 1 on Regional Mexican Airplay

Tini and Los Angeles Azules claim the top spot on Regional Mexican Airplay with Pa' El, marking a historic milestone for both artists amid shifting chart dynamics.

Tini has secured her first number one position on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart through a collaborative partnership with Los Angeles Azules. The song Pa' El climbs to the top of the rankings, displacing Karol G's Alguien Que Te Amaba after that track held the lead for just one week. This achievement marks the ninth chart-topper for the Iztapalapa-born siblings, solidifying their dominance in the genre.

Chart Performance And Audience Metrics

The new team-up demonstrates significant momentum by jumping from the second to the first spot on the leaderboard. According to Luminate data covering the week ending November 5, the track earned 7.2 million audience impressions across the United States. This represents a substantial twenty-three percent gain in listenership, highlighting the strong reception of the collaboration among regional Mexican music audiences.

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In contrast, Karol G experiences a notable decline as she drops from the number one to the number seven position. Her previous hit Alguien Que Te Amaba saw a thirty-two percent decrease in audience impressions during the same tracking period. This shift underscores the volatile nature of the airplay charts where single-week changes can drastically alter the hierarchy of popular tracks.

Historical Context For Tini And Los Angeles Azules

For Tini, this number one finish surpasses her previous best performance on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart. Her earlier collaboration titled Vuelve, featuring Ricky Martin and Los Angeles Azules, reached only number five in May. The current success with Pa' El establishes a new personal benchmark for the pop singer within this specific genre category.

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Los Angeles Azules also celebrate a major career milestone by achieving their ninth overall number one hit. This victory marks their third chart-topper of 2026, making it their most successful year on the chart to date. The group has earned at least one number one each in 2000, 2019, 2023, and 2025, with two separate hits reaching the top spot in 2024.

Longest Reigning Hits And Station Reach

The longest-reigning hit for Los Angeles Azules remains Nunca Es Suficiente, a collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade. That track led the chart for three consecutive weeks back in 2019, setting a precedent for longevity that the current duo aims to match or exceed. Their consistent presence at the top of the charts over nearly two decades reflects their enduring appeal.

The song also performs strongly on the broader Latin-reporting stations network across the United States. On this wider chart spanning 152 stations, the track climbs from number five to number two with 7.5 million audience impressions. This twenty-one percent increase during the tracking period indicates a broadening reach beyond the core regional Mexican demographic.

Future Implications For The Artists

This dual success story highlights the evolving landscape of Latin music collaborations. Tini's ability to cross over into the regional Mexican genre while maintaining her pop identity opens new avenues for artistic growth. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Azules continue to leverage their extensive catalog and historical success to remain relevant in a rapidly changing industry.

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The competitive dynamic between established legends like Los Angeles Azules and rising stars like Tini suggests a fertile ground for future partnerships. As listeners gravitate toward fresh sounds that blend traditional regional elements with contemporary pop sensibilities, these collaborations may define the next era of chart-topping hits.