Tinbad publisher faces legal threats after sharing non-consensual intimate images of Gisèle Pelicot to promote a book claiming the rape victim consented to the abuse.

A major controversy has erupted in France after publisher Tinbad distributed pornographic images of Gisèle Pelicot to news outlets to promote a new book criticizing her. The images, originally captured by her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, were shared without her consent. This action has sparked immediate fury among victims' rights advocates and legal professionals. The distribution aims to support the upcoming release of a psychoanalytic book by Sabine Prokhoris.

Publisher Discretion and Image Distribution

The French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné reported that Tinbad sent these explicit images to multiple media organizations. The distribution occurred prior to the book's scheduled release on November 26. The publisher acted without obtaining permission from Gisèle Pelicot to share these private materials. Reports indicate that Gisèle had originally provided the images privately for informational purposes only. She did not authorize their use as promotional material for a literary work. This breach of trust has led to immediate condemnation from her legal team.

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Controversial Book Claims and Coercive Control

Sabine Prokhoris, a psychoanalyst, authored the book titled 'Controls, the dead ends of a success story'. The publication includes a dedicated chapter analyzing the high-profile Pelicot rape case. Prokhoris characterizes coercive control as a 'deadly tango'. She argues that victims sometimes play along with their abusers. The book asserts that Gisèle Pelicot 'was in fact consenting' to the rapes. It also claims she derived 'exhibitionistic enjoyment' from the court proceedings. These assertions directly contradict Gisèle's testimony during the 2024 trial.

Legal Condemnation from Representation Team

Gisèle Pelicot's lawyers have announced their intent to pursue legal action. Antoine Camus, one of her attorneys, stated they are studying appropriate legal responses with dismay. His colleague Stéphane Babonneau emphasized that a line has been crossed. He described the use of pornographic photos to portray Gisèle as a false victim as a smear campaign. Babonneau noted that this attack occurs two years after a comprehensive investigation. The trial lasted four months and resulted in a global verdict. He argued that challenging the court decision now is an unacceptable attempt to discredit a victim of sexual violence.

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Background of the 2024 Convictions

This incident follows the conclusion of a harrowing trial in December 2024. Dominique Pelicot was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping his wife for nearly a decade. He recruited dozens of men to assault Gisèle while she was unconscious. The abuse took place at their home in Mazan, a town in southern France. Fifty additional men were convicted of rape or other sexual offenses. The trial took place in Avignon and lasted three-and-a-half months. Gisèle Pelicot waived her right to anonymity. She insisted on public proceedings to shift shame from victims to perpetrators.

Global Impact and Future Implications

Gisèle Pelicot became a global icon after her decision to speak out publicly. Her actions sparked international demonstrations in support of victims. The case is now viewed as a defining moment in the fight against sexual violence. The publisher Tinbad has been approached by The Daily Mail for comment. The ongoing dispute highlights the tensions between literary criticism and victim privacy. Legal experts suggest the unauthorized distribution of intimate images may constitute a criminal offense. The situation remains tense as legal teams evaluate their next steps.