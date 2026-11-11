Tinashe Discusses Confidence and Pop Music Ahead of Spring Tour

Tinashe performed a medley of Popstar and Melatonin with backup dancers and discussed her new album, emphasizing confidence, claiming space, and challenging narrow, mainstream definitions of pop music. She will tour North America starting April 14 in Dallas, concluding May 18 with three nights at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

to perform an impassioned medley of her songs “ Popstar” and “ Melatonin. ” The singer opened the performance with an anthemic rendition of “ Popstar” before amping things up with “ Melatonin” alongside a group of backup dancers.

“I wanted to create a record that felt very confident and bold in its title, in its taking up space, in its arrival, like announcing that I’m here,” Tinashe told, I felt like really claiming a spot for myself. I think that that level of confidence has also created more conversation, perhaps a little more pressure around the whole thing.

Also read Marilu Henner discusses her rare memory and new role in 'The Ask'

” Sofia Franklyn Reveals the Dark Side of ‘Call Her Daddy’ in Explosive Memoir: 9 Biggest BombshellsShe added, “People have a very narrow understanding of what pop means nowadays, and it’s very clean, it’s very mainstream, it’s very white, and it’s very contrived. It’s nice to question that. There are so many people outside of that binary that do what I would consider pop, and so I’d like to bring those people into the conversation.

Advertisement

” Tinashe will tour in support of the album next spring. The trek kicks off April 14 in Dallas and continues around North America through May 18, concluding with three nights at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Paul McCartney Becomes a Billionaire, Making Him the World's Third-Richest Musician DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverBox Office: ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Thunders with $31.6 Million, Scoring the Biggest Debut Ever for a Live-Action, Foreign Language Film