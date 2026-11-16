Tina Vonn Undergoes Ninth Leg Surgery as Lions Win in Munich

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn completes ninth leg surgery. Detroit Lions defeat Patriots in Munich. Patriots QB Drake Maye suffers season-ending ankle injury.

Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has undergone her ninth surgical procedure on her left leg, marking a significant milestone in her ongoing and arduous recovery journey from severe injuries sustained earlier this year. The 42-year-old athlete shared graphic images and videos of her condition on Saturday, November 14, providing an intimate look at the aftermath of the operation which took place shortly before that date.

Vonn's Surgery Details and Recovery Timeline

Vonn explained the extensive nature of the procedure on Thursday, November 12, noting that it took over five hours to remove all the metal plates and screws previously implanted in her leg. During this time, medical professionals also replaced her anterior cruciate ligament. She confirmed that she has returned home from the hospital and expressed gratitude for being on the final road to a full recovery.

Also read New England Patriots Key Matchups Against Detroit Lions in Munich

The athlete displayed a plastic bag filled with the removed metal hardware on social media, illustrating the complexity of her previous treatments. Before the operation, she admitted the date had been looming on her calendar for a while, describing herself as both nervous and anxious but excited to put this chapter behind her. She prayed this would be her last surgery, though she acknowledged that complications could still arise.

Vonn shared a video on Wednesday, November 11, showing herself getting fresh air between rehabilitation sessions. She emphasized that this small amount of normalcy helps her get through each day, adopting a one-step-at-a-time approach to her healing process. She thanked her doctors, physical therapists, nurses, and medical staff for their help over the last nine months.

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Lions Victory and Injury Context in Munich

In a separate major sports development, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the shocking injury to star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, which occurred during a sack celebration on Sunday, November 16. Campbell, who is 50 years old, told reporters that the team would know more about Hutchinson's status when they return to the United States.

The Lions secured a decisive 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. This win occurred amidst the backdrop of significant injuries to key players on both sides, highlighting the physical toll of the current season on professional athletes across different sports.

Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye Suffers Ankle Injury

The New England Patriots faced further devastation after quarterback Drake Maye suffered a severe ankle injury while playing against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 15. Maye, who is 24 years old, left the game and is expected to miss an extended period, potentially the remainder of the season, according to reports from ESPN on Monday, November 16.

This injury compounds the difficulties for the Patriots organization as they navigate the remainder of their schedule without their starting quarterback. The timing of the injury, shortly after the Munich game, adds to the strategic challenges facing the team's management and coaching staff.

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Historical Context of Vonn's Previous Injuries

Vonn's current surgery follows a series of traumatic events earlier in the year that began with a complete rupture of her ACL. This initial injury happened during a crash in the final race of the World Cup season in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on January 30. Despite this serious setback, Vonn still competed at the Winter Olympics days later.

Her difficulties escalated further during a crash in the women's downhill final on February 8, where she suffered a compound fracture and a tibial plateau fracture in her left leg. These injuries required multiple interventions, leading up to the ninth surgery she underwent this week, which represents the culmination of a long and painful rehabilitation effort.