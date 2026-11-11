Jay-Z announced he will headlining the Superbowl LXI Halftime Show on February 14, 2027.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Tina Knowles attends the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala on November 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, is “absolutely, 100 percent” excited to see Jay-Z perform at the Super Bowl LXI Halftime show.

Tina Knowles, rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. “I'm a huge Jay Z fan,” she told PauseRewind’s Kevin Zelman at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala last week.

Also read Super Bowl LXI odds: All 32 teams' odds to win the championship

Knowles had recently attended her son-in-law’s show at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, sharing, “I love all the work, but the earlier work I wasn't into. But since the concert, I've gone and researched, and his lyrics are so powerful and so full of substance, and his legacy is incredible. So, 30 years to stay in this business and to still be relevant is amazing.

” She’s hoping the iconic rapper will perform “Song Cry” during the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on February, 14.

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“That’s one of my favorites,” she noted. “That will be my good surprise,” was all Knowles would say. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Tina Knowles attends the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala on November 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Knowles was at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala on Nov. 7 to support the founders, Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete, and the work the organization does raising awareness and providing resources to families impacted by autism and Parkinson’s disease.

“One of my besties is putting on this event, Holly Robinson Pete, and she has been so dedicated to this cause of autism and Parkinson’s,” Knowles said. “And I know all of the families that need resources, and I know the work that she does. So I would not miss this. ” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Tina Kopwles and Holly Robinson Peete attend the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala on November 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

She added, “I mean, literally, I have to get on a red eye when I leave here. I'll be up all night, go in and do a speaking engagement, and get back on the plane and come back. And that's how much I wanted to be here. ”Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes.

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