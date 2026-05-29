Tina Fey Defends Timothée Chalamet After Viral Manspreading Controversy at Knicks Game

Comedian Tina Fey clears the air regarding Timothée Chalamet's seating position during a New York Knicks game, dismissing online criticism and sharing humorous details about the encounter.

The digital landscape recently erupted in a flurry of criticism directed at actor Timothée Chalamet following a high-profile appearance at a New York Knicks basketball game.

The controversy began when images of the star went viral, showing him seated in the coveted courtside section with his legs spread wide in a posture that social media users quickly labeled as manspreading. Chalamet was positioned between the legendary comedian and writer Tina Fey and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. The reaction from the public was swift and largely negative, with numerous users on the platform X voicing their displeasure.

Some critics argued that the actor was displaying a blatant lack of respect for those around him, particularly toward Fey, who is significantly his senior. Comments ranged from calling him a jerk to suggesting he acted as though he owned the entire row of seating. This incident sparked a wider online debate regarding public etiquette and the social expectations placed on celebrities in shared spaces, with some accusing the actor of being inconsiderate of the comfort of his neighbors.

Seeking to clear the air and dispel the negativity, Tina Fey addressed the situation during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce. With her signature blend of humility and humor, Fey completely dismissed the notion that she was bothered by Chalamet's posture. She described the actor as being nothing but lovely and super friendly, ensuring her listeners that there was no tension between them whatsoever.

Fey also extended her kindness to Kylie Jenner, describing her as friendly and delightful. The comedian took the opportunity to poke fun at herself, suggesting that the physical space in the row was actually balanced. She jokingly admitted that while Chalamet was taking up room with his legs in the front, she was occupying a significant amount of space in the rear with her own backside.

Referencing a sentiment shared by her close friend Amy Poehler, Fey remarked that God is fair, noting that their respective sizes balanced each other out. She reiterated that there was no beef and that the overall experience was positive, especially since the Knicks emerged victorious in the game. Fey's appearance on the podcast was part of a larger promotional effort for the second season of her Netflix production, The Four Seasons.

During her press circuit, the writer and actress also reflected on her illustrious career, including her time at Saturday Night Live from 1997 to 2006. When asked by Watch Mojo about the possibility of her taking over the reins from 81-year-old Lorne Michaels, Fey responded with characteristic wit, suggesting that Michaels is destined to live forever, which she believes is the best outcome for everyone involved. Despite the joke, she spoke seriously about her evolution as a showrunner and producer.

The Mean Girls screenwriter emphasized that her primary goal in leadership is to foster a healthy and productive work environment. She expressed a deep sense of satisfaction in her ability to recruit crews where professionalism and kindness are the priority, ensuring that no one is a jerk and that everyone enjoys their time on set.

Fey also shared memories of the chaotic energy of the celebrity row at the Knicks game, mentioning her interactions with Spike Lee, John Leguizamo, and her longtime friend Tracy Morgan, who had originally invited her to the event





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tina Fey Timothée Chalamet New York Knicks New Heights Podcast Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tina Fey reacts to Timothée Chalamet’s viral manspreading incident at Knicks gameThe “Saturday Night Live” alum was photographed sitting courtside next to Chalamet and his girlfrined, Kylie Jenner, at an April 28 NBA game.

Read more »

Tina Fey Returns With Must-See Midlife Crisis TVLed by Tina Fey and Colman Domingo, Season 2 of “The Four Seasons” proves the “30 Rock” creator has still got it.

Read more »

Here’s What Tina Fey Had To Say About Timothée Chalamet’s “Manspreading” After That Awkward PicSooo, that's what it's like to sit courtside with Timmy and Kylie.

Read more »

Tina Fey addresses Timothée Chalamet’s controversial manspreading incidentTina Fey says there’s no bad blood between her and Timothée Chalamet, no matter what the internet wants you to believe.

Read more »