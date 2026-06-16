Tina Daheley Leaves BBC Radio 2 Breakfast After 18 Years

Longtime BBC Radio 2 newsreader Tina Daheley announced her departure from the breakfast show after an 18-year career across BBC radio networks, just before Sara Cox takes over. She reflected on her journey from 1Xtra to Radio 1 and Radio 2, and shared plans to continue with mid-morning shows and TV projects.

Tina Daheley , a long-time newsreader for BBC Radio 2's breakfast show , has announced her departure after an 18-year career presenting early morning slots across the BBC's radio networks.

She shared the news emotionally during Tuesday's Radio 2 Breakfast Show with stand-in host Gary Davies. This move comes just before Sara Cox is set to take over the permanent hosting role next week, following the dismissal of Scott Mills in March. Speaking live on air, Daheley reflected on her journey, stating, "It's been a privilege to have had a whole generation of people grow up with me.

" Her career began on BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2007, reading the news on Trevor Nelson's Breakfast Show, which she described as her dream job. She later transitioned to Radio 1, working on the Breakfast Show alongside Chris Moyles and Nick Grimshaw. After Nick Grimshaw left, she initially decided to step away from breakfast broadcasting, but was drawn back when Zoe Ball took over Radio 2's Breakfast Show in 2019.

She continued with the show when Scott Mills assumed the role in 2025, referring to him as her "work husband.

" Now, after nearly two decades of early mornings, she expressed a desire for a lie-in. In an Instagram post, Daheley elaborated, noting her gratitude for the role on "the biggest breakfast show in Europe," and confirmed she will not be leaving Radio 2 entirely, as she will continue to present the mid-morning show when Jeremy Vine is away. She also hinted at future television appearances on BBC One after the summer.

Her departure follows a tumultuous period for the station, marked by Scott Mills' dismissal due to historical allegations, which he denies and is currently suing the BBC over, claiming unfair dismissal. Mills was questioned by police in 2018, but the case was dropped in 2019 for lack of evidence. The BBC acknowledged it was aware of the allegations since 2017.

Daheley's Instagram statement concluded with warm wishes for incoming host Sara Cox and a personal note about her five-year-old daughter Athena, who is excited to have her mother back in the mornings. With Cox set to begin next week, Daheley's exit marks the end of a significant chapter for Radio 2's breakfast programming, closing a cycle that spanned multiple shows and presenters over 18 years.

The transition also highlights the ongoing reshuffling within BBC Radio 2 as it navigates both audience expectations and internal changes. Daheley's legacy includes a decade on Radio 1, where she reached a quarter of young UK listeners, and several years on Radio 2, cementing her as a familiar voice for commuters and early risers. Her teaser about new BBC projects suggests she remains committed to the corporation, albeit in a different capacity.

The story underscores the personal decisions behind high-profile broadcasting roles and the institutional challenges the BBC faces amid recent scandals involving other prominent figures. As the station prepares for Cox's tenure, Daheley's contributions are recognized as a steady presence through multiple hosting eras, from Ball to Mills, and now to the next generation.

Her decision to step back from the grueling breakfast schedule reflects a common industry pivot toward more manageable hours, while maintaining a connection with the Radio 2 audience during daytime slots. The context of Mills' legal battle adds a layer of complexity to the timing of her announcement, though Daheley framed it as a personal choice after a long run.

Overall, the news captures a moment of both closure and continuity for BBC Radio 2's breakfast show, as one beloved presenter exits the early shift and another prepares to step into the role, while the station continues to evolve under public scrutiny





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Tina Daheley BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show Sara Cox Scott Mills Zoe Ball Chris Moyles Nick Grimshaw Trevor Nelson Radio 1 Radio 1Xtra

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