Tina Daheley Leaves BBC Radio 2 Breakfast After 18-Year Run

Veteran newsreader Tina Daheley announced her departure from the Radio 2 Breakfast Show during a live broadcast. Her exit marks the end of an 18-year career in breakfast radio, having worked on 1Xtra, Radio 1, and Radio 2. She will remain with the BBC in other roles and expressed enthusiasm for spending more time with her daughter.

Tina Daheley , a well-known newsreader on BBC Radio 2, has announced she is leaving the breakfast radio show after an 18-year tenure on early morning slots across the BBC.

Her emotional revelation was made during Tuesday morning's broadcast of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, which was hosted by stand-in presenter Gary Davies. This departure occurs just days before Sara Cox steps in as the permanent host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, following the controversial dismissal of Scott Mills in March. During her live announcement, Tina expressed her gratitude, saying, "It's been a privilege to have had a whole generation of people grow up with me.

" She began her breakfast radio journey in 2007 on BBC 1Xtra's Breakfast Show with Trevor Nelson, which she described as her "dream job. " She later moved to Radio 1, spending a decade there with hosts like Chris Moyles and Nick Grimshaw. After Nick Grimshaw's departure, she initially vowed never to return to breakfast radio, stating, "that's it, I'm done, I'm hanging up my breakfast show mic, I'm never doing a breakfast show again.

" However, when Zoe Ball invited her to join the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in 2019, she reconsidered, noting, "And then Zoe came knocking, and I thought I can't not, it's Radio 2, it's huge. " She continued working with Scott Mills after he took over in 2025, referring to him as her "work husband.

" Explaining her decision to leave, she told the Radio 2 team, "I've been waking up early for 18 years, I think I deserve a lie in. " In a separate Instagram statement, she elaborated: "After more than 7 years of early alarm calls on Radio 2, I'm stepping away from Radio 2 Breakfast.

" She reflected on her career, calling it one of the greatest privileges of her life to deliver news on Europe's biggest breakfast show and noting that her breakfast run started at 1Xtra. She emphasized that she had completed six consecutive breakfast shows over 18 years, a potential record.

While leaving the breakfast show, she clarified she is not leaving Radio 2 entirely, promising to fill in for Jeremy Vine between 12-2pm and to appear on BBC One after the summer, with future projects to be announced. She expressed excitement about spending more time with her five-year-old daughter, Athena, who is "so excited to have her mummy back.

" She also extended best wishes to incoming host Sara Cox. Zoe Ball, who left Radio 2 last year, commented on the Instagram post, offering support and recommending the later start. The context of her departure follows a turbulent period for the station; in March, Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC following allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. The BBC acknowledged it had been aware of these allegations since 2017.

Mills, who was questioned by police in 2018, was not charged due to insufficient evidence in 2019. Mills is now suing the BBC for unfair dismissal, represented by Level Law. Some of his friends believe he was made a scapegoat by then director-general Tim Davie amid broader scandals involving figures like Huw Edwards, Gregg Wallace, and Jermaine Jenas. Sara Cox will commence her role as the new permanent breakfast show host next week





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Tina Daheley BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show Sara Cox Scott Mills Sacking Radio 2 News BBC Breakfast Radio Zoe Ball Long-Running Presenter BBC Changes

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