Star Wars author Timothy Zahn is writing a new Star Trek graphic novel, Roc's Egg, for IDW Publishing in October 2027 with art by Angel Hernandez.

Star Wars creator Timothy Zahn is bringing his renowned mystery writing skills to the Star Trek universe with a new graphic novel titled Roc's Egg. This original story is scheduled to be published by IDW Publishing in October 2027. The project marks a significant crossover for the author known for developing complex villain narratives within the larger science fiction landscape.

Author's Mystery Expertise Transfers To New Universe

Zahn established his reputation as a master of suspense and strategic intrigue through his work in the Star Wars franchise. He first introduced the character Grand Admiral Thrawn in the 1991 novel Heir to the Empire. This character became one of the most enduring antagonists in the franchise, challenging protagonists like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa with intellect rather than just brute force. The core appeal of Thrawn lies in the ability to notice subtle cultural and tactical details that others overlook, turning a casual conversation into a potential military threat. Zahn has now decided to apply this same narrative focus on secrets, hidden agendas, and meticulous observation to a different corner of popular science fiction.

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Deep Space Nine Setting Drives Plot Complexity

The new graphic novel is set aboard the space station Deep Space Nine, a location famous for its intricate political maneuvering and diverse crew. The plot is triggered by the arrival of a valuable artifact on the station. During its transit to the station, the object appears to be destroyed, sparking immediate interest from various factions. This incident leads to a Federation Judge Advocate General investigation. The narrative explores the shadowy world of wealthy collectors and dangerous criminals who are willing to go to extreme lengths to acquire or hide information about the artifact. The setting provides a natural backdrop for a murder mystery where the value of items and the secrets they hold drive the conflict between buyers and sellers.

Collaboration With Artist Angel Hernandez

Zahn is collaborating with artist Angel Hernandez on this project. Hernandez brings prior experience from the Star Trek franchise to the visual storytelling. His previous works include contributions to the Voyager graphic novel Homecoming and the Deep Space Nine story The Dog of War. This experience ensures that the visual tone of Roc's Egg will align well with the established aesthetic of the Deep Space Nine era. The partnership combines Zahn's strength in dialogue and strategic plotting with Hernandez's familiarity with the characters and environment of the station.

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Release Schedule And Publishing Details

Readers can expect the graphic novel to hit shelves in October 2027. IDW Publishing is handling the distribution and production of the book. This release date places the project several years into the future, allowing ample time for the development of the storyline and artwork. The announcement has generated interest among fans of both the Star Wars and Star Trek franchises, particularly those who enjoy the mystery and thriller genres. The combination of a beloved author from one universe stepping into another offers a unique reading experience for long-time followers of either series.

Impact On Science Fiction Fan Communities

The announcement highlights the growing trend of authors crossing over between major sci-fi universes. Fans who appreciate Zahn's ability to weave political intrigue into space operas will find a familiar narrative structure in this new work. The focus on a JAG investigation and the underlying black market for artifacts mirrors the complex social dynamics often found in the Deep Space Nine television series. This approach allows new readers to engage with the Star Trek lore through a mystery lens while providing long-time fans with a fresh perspective on the station's history. The project stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of character-driven stories in both franchises.