Timothy Olyphant's versatile acting career: from Justified to Over Your Dead Body

Timothy Olyphant, a three-time Emmy nominee, has had a distinguished acting career spanning various genres. He is best known for his roles in hit series like Justified and The Mandalorian. In recent times, he has starred in the sci-fi thriller Alien: Earth and the R-rated horror remake Over Your Dead Body, which has been set for release on VOD platforms.

Timothy Olyphant is a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on Justified , Deadwood : The Movie, and The Mandalorian . Last year, he starred in one of the biggest sci-fi shows of the year in Alien: Earth , which is renewed for Season 2.

His recent role was in Over Your Dead Body, a R-rated horror remake. It has been set for release on VOD platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV. Most critics agree that the original The Trip, which captures the spirit of the story, has a higher score. The film grossed only a few million at the box office but will have a chance at redemption soon when it's available to watch at home





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Timothy Olyphant Emmy Nominee Justified Deadwood The Mandalorian Alien: Earth Over Your Dead Body

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