Timothy Olyphant's Stick Season Two Achieves Critical Perfection and Strong Viewer Ratings on Apple TV Plus

Timothy Olyphant and Owen Wilson star in the highly acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy Stick, with season two securing a perfect critic score and strong audience engagement.

Timothy Olyphant has firmly reestablished his status as a leading figure in contemporary television with the highly anticipated return of his Apple TV+ series Stick.

The second season of this sports comedy has arrived with significant momentum, capturing the attention of global audiences and critics alike. Olyphant's extensive portfolio includes iconic roles in Westerns like Deadwood and Justified, as well as appearances in major franchises such as The Mandalorian and Terminator Zero.

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However, it is his work in comedy, particularly with projects like The Office and Santa Clarita Diet, that highlights his versatility. The latest entry in his television resume, Stick, has proven to be a standout success, blending humor with heartfelt storytelling in a way that resonates deeply with viewers.

The series, which features Olyphant alongside Owen Wilson, has navigated the competitive streaming landscape with grace, delivering a narrative that appeals to both die-hard fans of the genre and casual viewers seeking quality entertainment. As the show settles into its second season, it is clear that Apple TV+ has invested in a property with substantial longevity and broad appeal, securing its place among the platform's most beloved originals.

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Stick Season Two Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The critical and audience reception for Stick season two has been overwhelmingly positive, marking a distinct improvement over its predecessor. On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the new season has achieved a perfect 100 percent critics score on the Tomatometer, an achievement that places it in the upper echelon of television programming. While the audience score currently sits at a strong 89 percent, this figure is expected to evolve as more episodes are released.

The show returned with only two episodes on November fourth, with the remaining eight scheduled for weekly release. This staggered rollout provides ample opportunity for the audience score to potentially rise further, as viewers have time to engage more deeply with the unfolding narrative.

In contrast, the first season garnered a respectable 81 percent critics score and a 72 percent audience score. The jump to a perfect critics score and a nearly 90 percent audience score indicates a significant leap in quality and viewer satisfaction. This trend suggests that the creative team behind Stick has successfully refined the show's formula, addressing any structural weaknesses from the first year and delivering a more cohesive and engaging experience.

Timothy Olyphant Owen Wilson Chemistry

The perfect score among critics underscores the exceptional quality of the writing, direction, and performances, setting a high bar for future seasons. Fan sentiment surrounding Stick season two has been particularly enthusiastic, with viewers praising the chemistry between lead actors Timothy Olyphant and Owen Wilson. Many audience members have compared the show favorably to other popular sports comedies, noting that fans of Ted Lasso will likely find much to appreciate in Stick.

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One viewer highlighted Olyphant's comedic timing, describing him as hilarious, while another praised Wilson for delivering a performance that surpasses his earlier work in films like Wedding Crashers. However, not all reviews have been uniformly positive, as some critics have pointed out issues with pacing and character development. One notable review from Screen Rant awarded the new episodes a moderate score, citing underdeveloped writing and filler scenes as detractors from the show's full potential.

Stick Plot Pryce Cahill PGA Championship

Despite these criticisms, the overall trajectory remains upward, with the majority of feedback focusing on the show's ability to provide a feel-good viewing experience. The storyline follows Owen Wilson's character, Pryce Cahill, as he embarks on the ambitious goal of becoming the oldest PGA player to win a major championship. This premise allows for a unique exploration of perseverance, age, and passion, themes that resonate strongly with a broad demographic.

As Stick continues its run, its combination of star power, critical acclaim, and audience love positions it as a cornerstone of Apple TV+'s comedy lineup, promising continued success in the years to come.