As Timothy Olyphant's overlooked 2009 thriller rises up the Netflix charts, his new TV series isn't having the same kind of success.

has racked up an impressive list of credits on both the big and small screens. He’s best known for, but he’s appeared in everything from raunchy comedies to action movies, video game adaptations, sitcoms, and everything in between.

When an actor has had a career that’s lasted this long, it goes without saying that some projects resonate more than others. Some flew under the radar when they first premiered, such as the thrillerglobally. During that time, it accumulated 6.7 million views and was watched for a total of 10.9 million hours.

It beat out the likes of, which debuted on the streamer on May 22nd, did not place on the list of the top 10 English-language TV shows this past week. A Perfect Getaway so high on the top 10 list. The thriller is not available to stream on Netflix in the United States. American audiences can watch it on platforms like Starz and Philo.

Obviously, this means all of those millions of views came from international territories. It would be one thing ifwas a global blockbuster that had worldwide appeal, but few probably expected to see a thriller from 2009 rise up the streaming charts without any help from domestic viewers.

Netflix has tens of millions of subscribers in the U.S., so22 Years Ago Today, HBO’s Best TV Series Premiered With a 10/10 First Episode is faring so well on streaming. For starters, the fact that this was the film’s first week in the global top 10 suggests it was a new addition to the Netflix library in several countries.is the perfect kind of film for streaming; it’s a throwback thriller that earned generally positive reviews and has a plot that’ll keep people engaged throughout.

The story follows three couples on vacation in Hawaii, and the trip gets turned upside down when murders start happening. The thought is one of the couples could be the culprits, so there’s a bit of a guessing game to play throughout the run time.fail to crack the top 10 on the TV chart.

The R-rated animated series earned generally positive reviews of its own , with most considering it an amusing raunchy sitcom with just enough heart at its center. , so one might have expected it would have been a big draw out of the gate, but it hasn’t clicked with viewers yet.

Depending on how audience word of mouth pans out, perhaps it’ll gain traction over the coming weeks and see an uptick in numbers.





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