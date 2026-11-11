Timothy Olyphant Darker Villain Role In Stick Season 2 And Upcoming Projects

Timothy Olyphant returns as villain Clark Ross in Stick Season 2. The actor also stars in Lucky and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

Timothy Olyphant is experiencing a massive surge in 2026, with his role in the second season of the Apple TV Plus comedy series Stick solidifying his status as a premier on-screen antagonist. The actor has successfully transitioned from his early career as a charismatic villain to becoming Hollywood's go-to authority figure, yet this new season allows him to embrace his darker roots alongside star Owen Wilson.

Olyphant Evolves From Cop To Villain

When Timothy Olyphant first rose to prominence in the late nineteen nineties, his early major roles were firmly on the wrong side of the law. He played a memorable villain in the horror sequel Scream Two and delivered a star-making performance as a charismatic drug dealer in the nineteen ninety-nine cult classic Go. These early appearances established him as a compelling bad boy, a trajectory that shifted dramatically after his role as Detective Drycoff in the two thousand movie Gone in Sixty Seconds.

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Following that pivotal moment, Olyphant spent the next two and a half decades portraying law enforcement officials, including sheriffs in Deadwood and The Crazies, a CIA agent in Snowden, and a US Marshal in the crime drama Fargo. His defining role remains Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens in the FX Neo-Western masterpiece Justified, which ran for six seasons and became a cultural touchstone. This run of authoritative characters, interspersed with the Netflix romantic comedy Santa Clarita Diet, kept him largely away from outright villainous television roles for several years.

The Return Of Clark Ross In Stick

The Apple TV Plus series Stick addresses this gap by casting Olyphant as the odious rival player Clark Ross, a character who serves as a comedic but sinister foil to the narrative. The show centers on Owen Wilson's bitter former golf pro Pryce Cahill, who attempts to turn his life around by helping Peter Dager's gifted golf prodigy Santi Wheeler navigate the professional circuit. Olyphant's character represents the primary obstacle in this redemption arc, bringing a smarmy, self-satisfied energy that contrasts sharply with Wilson's embittered antihero.

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In the first season, Ross was established as a wealthy steakhouse owner and head of a golf academy, having derailed Pryce's professional career years earlier with nasty personal comments. His return in the second season is far from passive, as he actively challenges Pryce to rejoin the pro tour, knowing exactly how painful that invitation is for his former playing partner. This dynamic allows Olyphant to sink his teeth into a comedic villain role that leverages his natural charisma while subverting the audience's expectation of him as a hero.

Expanding Portfolio Beyond Stick

While the return of Clark Ross in Stick season two provides Olyphant with a major dark role, his 2026 schedule is packed with other significant projects across various networks and genres. He is currently playing the title character's imprisoned father in Lucky, a crime thriller airing on Apple TV Plus that adds further depth to his repertoire of morally complex characters. This role demonstrates his versatility, moving beyond the golf comedy genre to explore grittier dramatic territory.

Additionally, Olyphant stars in The Five Star Weekend, a Peacock adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Garner, Regina Hall, D'Arcy Carden, and Gemma Chan. His television credits also feature guest appearances in iconic comedies such as The Simpsons, American Dad, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office, The Mindy Project, and My Name Is Earl, showcasing a long-standing affinity for small screen comedy roles.

Future Projects With David Fincher

Olyphant is set to appear in a highly anticipated cinematic sequel that marks a significant milestone in his filmography. He will play James Stacy in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher and serving as a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's two thousand nineteen hit Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The original film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, but DiCaprio will not return for this upcoming project.

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The new film brings together a diverse cast including Brad Pitt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, and Carla Gugino, joining Olyphant in a project that bridges the gap between his comedic television success and his dramatic film pedigree. With Stick season two currently airing and the film in production, Timothy Olyphant's year is positioned to remain exceptionally busy, cementing his legacy as one of the most versatile actors working in both comedy and drama today.