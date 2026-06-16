Timothy Hudson Surrenders After Federal Judge Reverses Pretrial Release Decision in Carnival Cruise Ship Murder Case

Timothy Hudson, a 16-year-old at the time of the incident, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the death of Anna Kepner on a Carnival Cruise ship. The case was transferred to adult court in April, and Hudson surrendered after a federal judge revoked his pretrial release. The prosecution argued that Hudson posed a flight risk, while the defense claimed he had abided by the conditions of his release.

Timothy Hudson , center, charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship, surrenders after a federal judge reverses his pretrial release decision.

The case landed in federal court due to the victim's death in international waters. Hudson's public defenders declined to comment on the charges. The prosecution argued for Hudson's detention as a flight risk, while the defense claimed he had abided by the conditions of his release. The case highlights the rarity of minors being prosecuted in federal court and the complexities of pretrial detention in such cases





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Carnival Cruise Ship Timothy Hudson Anna Kepner Pretrial Release Juvenile Detention International Waters Flight Risk Pretrial Detention Federal Court

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