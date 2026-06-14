Timothée Chalamet shades the Oscars while celebrating Knicks’ historic NBA championship

The “Wonka” star’s frustrations about the Academy come three months after he lost the best actor award to Michael B. Jordan for his role in “Sinners.”

One Hollywood awards expert told Page Six that Chalamet“His campaign for ‘Marty Supreme’ started it — the arrogance of his outfits, befitting a clown more than an Oscar winner.

The lengths he will go for hype … He reeks of Oscar desperation,” one Hollywood insider told us. After the Knicks won, he celebrated with the team in the locker room. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post Sources also claimed that Chalamet’s gonzo quest for “greatness” and to create what he’s called “top-level s–t” rubbed some people the wrong way.during a CNN town hall event in February.

Chalamet confessed that he didn’t “want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore. ” Chalamet’s frustrations with the Oscars come months after he lost the best actor award for “Marty Supreme. ” Michael B. Jordan took home the award for his role as twin brothers in “Sinners. ”Several stars slammed the actor’s stance, including retired ballet star Misty Copeland, who chastised Chalamet for “comparing” his craft to other art forms.

“He wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium,” Copeland, 43, said. Timothée Chalamet threw shade at the Oscars while celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA championship. Getty Images "Way rather this than the Oscars," he said in a video obtained by ESPN. The Oscar nominee has been a prominent fixture at the NBA playoffs 2026. After the Knicks won, he celebrated with the team in the locker room. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post Chalamet's frustrations with the Oscars come months after he lost the best actor award for"Marty Supreme.

" Michael B. Jordan took home the award for his role as twin brothers in"Sinners. "





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