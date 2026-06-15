Timothée Chalamet's Oscar Joke Sparks Mixed Reaction

Actor Timothée Chalamet's recent comments about preferring a Knicks championship over an Oscar have drawn praise and criticism from fans and industry observers alike.

Timothée Chalamet 's recent comments about the Oscars have sparked a mixed reaction among fans and critics alike. Following the New York Knicks ' NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the actor and avid Knicks supporter was seen celebrating with the team and made a jest about preferring the Knicks' championship over an Oscar win.

While Chalamet's comment was intended as a light-hearted joke, it has drawn criticism from some who perceive it as arrogant and disrespectful towards the Academy. This is not the first time Chalamet's outspokenness has raised eyebrows in Hollywood. Earlier this year, he was favored to win the Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'Marty Supreme' but lost to Michael B. Jordan. Some industry observers suggest that Chalamet's candid remarks about his Oscar aspirations may have influenced some voters' decisions.

Despite the controversy, Chalamet's comments are unlikely to significantly impact his future Oscar prospects. However, they serve as a reminder that in the highly competitive world of Hollywood, stars must tread carefully when discussing awards and recognition





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