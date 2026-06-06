Timothée Chalamet's 'Little Women' Finds New Life on Netflix

With the summer season in full swing, Netflix is dropping some of the most anticipated titles of the year. One such film is the live-action adaptation of the popular animated series, 'Taking Place'. Set across several hot summer nights in 1991, the crime-thriller stars Timothée Chalamet as Daniel, a gawky teen forced to spend the season in Cape Cod with his aunt. He soon finds all the excitement he can handle when he befriends Hunter Strawberry, the local bad boy who ropes Daniel into selling pot to townies. Business is good, but love gets in the way when Daniel falls for Hunter's sister, McKayla. Hunter absolutely forbids the relationship, which only stokes the lovers' fire. But will Daniel get burned by his summertime romance, or will this affair be one to remember for all involved?

As the summer season officially begins, movie enthusiasts are gearing up for a thrilling time, both at the theaters and on streaming platforms. One film that has gained renewed attention is ' Little Women ', a neo-noir thriller that was initially met with mixed reviews but is now finding a more appreciative audience on Netflix .

Starring Timothée Chalamet, the film follows the story of Daniel, a lanky teenager who is sent to spend the summer with his aunt in Cape Cod. There, he becomes embroiled in the local pot-selling scene and finds himself drawn into a forbidden romance with Hunter Strawberry's sister, McKayla. As their relationship deepens, they must navigate the dangers of Hunter's disapproval and the potential consequences of their actions





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