Timothée Chalamet Praises DJ Khaled's "We Takin' Over" at 2026 NBA Finals Game Three

Actor Timothée Chalamet hailed DJ Khaled's 2007 hit "We Takin' Over" as the No. 1 video of all time during a pre-game meeting at the 2026 NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden, sparking conversation about hip hop's cultural impact at major sporting events.

During the second quarter of the 2026 NBA Finals Game Three at Madison Square Garden , actor Timothée Chalamet was seen reacting to the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks .

The event, held on June 8, 2026, in New York City, also featured a notable pre-game encounter in the exclusive lounge area between Chalamet and music producer DJ Khaled. Chalamet, an avid fan of rap music, praised Khaled's 2007 single "We Takin' Over" as the "No. 1 video of all-time," referencing T.I.

's verse. Khaled, the We the Best mogul, enthusiastically agreed and shared a laugh with the actor, solidifying the co-sign. The interaction highlighted Chalamet's deep appreciation for hip hop culture, particularly the era of the track.

"We Takin' Over," a star-studded collaboration featuring T-Pain, Bun B, Pitbull, Curren$y, and a standout verse from Lil Wayne, originally peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its music video, known for its cinematic narrative where Khaled is kidnapped by an "evil assailant," has been iconic in the genre. Chalamet's specific shout-out to T.I.

's performance in the trap scene resonated with Khaled, showcasing the cross-pollination between Hollywood and hip hop at a major sporting event. Khaled was later spotted at the game seated next to his close friend and Knicks diehard fan, rapper Fat Joe, alongside his wife and son Asahd.

However, Khaled faced some backlash on social media for his presence and reactions during the broadcast. On the court, the Knicks lost game three with a score of 115-111, handing the Spurs their first win of the series. The series is now set to continue with game four scheduled for Wednesday night, June 10, at Madison Square Garden.

The convergence of celebrity, sports, and music created a memorable night in the 2026 NBA Finals, with Chalamet's cultural nod becoming a notable talking point. Aside from the Chalamet-Khaled exchange, another celebrity comment emerged from Cardi B, who expressed that Donald Trump's presence at the finals brought a "dark" energy to the arena, likening it to having the principal on campus. This added another layer of pop culture commentary to the high-profile sporting event.

Overall, the night was a blend of intense basketball, celebrity sightings, and social media discourse, all under the bright lights of the NBA's championship stage





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