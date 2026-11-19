Nearly a decade later, a 'Call Me by Your Name' sequel isn't looking too likely.

‘NBC100: The Live Celebration’ Sets Amy Poehler, Conan O’Brien, Mariska Hargitay & More For Centennial Special Lineup; More SoonThe 4x Oscar-nominated actor recently commented on the possibility of the once-percolating sequel to Guadagnino’s 2017 adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel happening, following co-star Armie Hammer’s fall from grace..

“Never say never, but… I’ve grown up with the mindset that you don’t really go near something that is so near and dear to people. Luca Guadagnino On Reuniting With Timothée Chalamet, Moving Away From ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel & Adding Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon Green And More To His First U.S. Film ‘Bones And All’‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel ‘Find Me’: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer & More Returning Says Director Luca Guadagnino – Reports Chalamet added, “Now, to work with Luca again?

Also read Timothée Chalamet Came Over for Lunch—and a Cover Story

In a heartbeat. ” The pair last worked together on 2022’sfollows 17-year old Elio Perlman , who falls in love with Oliver , a young graduate student who has been hired to assist Elio’s father .

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In the heartbreaking conclusion, Oliver winds up returning to the United States at the end of the summer, breaking off his romance with Elio as he gets engaged to his girlfriend back home.with Chalamet, Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg and more set to reprise their roles.of rape and sexual abuse in 2021. Although he was dropped from several projects and his representation, Hammer maintained his innocence and ultimately‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ To Sow $160M-$190M Global Debut