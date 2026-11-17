Timothée Chalamet is probably all set on another Call Me By Your Name

Sign up for The A.V. The clocks have gone back, the weather has a definite chill, and Timothée Chalamet is kicking off another movie promotional campaign.

This is the sixth year since 2019 that Chalamet has promoted a major film around Christmastime, and whiledid, it’s still coming the week of Christmas. And, as of this writing, it’s the last film Chalamet has on the docket to have a big, end-of-year release; the only confirmed upcoming release date is his, which arrives in April.

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That said, there are a few other things on his radar, though he’s a bit cagey about revealing too much in his “I got one thing with a phenomenal filmmaker,” Chalamet says in the interview.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer project, and should it get announced, I think you’ll see what I mean. ” When asked whether he would ever reprise his role as Elio infollowing the success of Luca Guadagnino’s film—Chalamet responds: “A great question. Never say never, but…I’ve grown up with the mindset that you don’t really go near something that is so near and dear to people.

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”writer Mark Guiducci interprets this as a solid “no” . But, Chalamet says, “to work with Luca again? In a heartbeat. ” Overall, the profile depicts Chalamet as fairly reticent to talk too deeply about his work; Guiducci writes that he’s most obviously enthusiastic when the conversation turns to the New York Knicks.

Perhaps this is somewhat due to the backlash toward Chalamet’s bombasticmarketing campaign, but he now says, “My work is my bones and muscles. I have little interest in putting more of myself out there. ” At one point, Frank Ocean is brought up as someone who’s secretive about his work, and Chalamet says, “the vacuum of what’s out there about him helps drive… how brilliant his artistry is.

” But Chalamet knows being a movie star is a different game: “But the economy of movies… You got to sell a lot of tickets. ” Safe to say we’ll still be seeing a lot of him as