Timothée Chalamet Is Exhausted After Helping the Knicks Get To The Finals

Being the Knicks’ personal hype man is thankless work.

This year, one man alone has carried the New York Knicks all the way to the NBA Finals. No, notFirst of all, I don’t follow the NBA.

Let’s get that out of the way right at the top. What I do follow is the rotating cast of stars sitting courtside: Celebrity Row. And this year, the MVP of Celebrity Row is obviously Chalamet, whose consistent courtside presence has earned him the title of honorary WAG.

Speaking of WAGs, Timmy’s appearances have also inundated us with even more content of him and his GF, Their love is serious, but not as serious as Timothee’s unwavering love for his team. In fact, he is so serious about his contribution to the Knicks that ahead of Game 2 of the finals, he is preparing like a professional athlete.

On Thursday, Chalamet posted a series of pictures to his Instagram story icing his quads, because it is that f*cking serious, actually.

“Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs. Self-care is important,” he wrote, which supports my theory that Chalamet actually believes his presence is in some way responsible for the Knicks getting this far in the playoffs. He also posted a video of himself drinking from this waterfall.

Getting hydrated, I guess?lineup at Game 5Thankfully, Fey later confirmed that they had equal dominion over the courtside chairs: “Timothée’s legs are in the front, my big ole can is taking the back. We had no beef. We had no beef. It was all good, and the Knicks won so everybody was happy.

” Phew.in Game 1 , and Game 2 is tonight. Let’s hope Timothee recovers in time to cheer the boys on with his fellow WAGs—only his good luck charm, Jenner, won’t be there, as she is busy……





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