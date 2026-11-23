The Golden Globe winner, who usually sits courtside with his girlfriend, was joined in celebrity row by Katie Holmes and more stars.

in August that her romance with Chalamet helped her love of the Knicks “blossom. ” She explained, “I was never really into . It wasn’t until I went to my first Knicks game that I fell in love.

There’s something about the energy in the stadium and MSG and just being there. It was so much fun. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

Also read Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Preview: Injuries, How to Watch, Odds & Starters

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Timothée Chalamet attended the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game at Madison Square Garden Sunday night.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectChalamet's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was absent from this weekend's game. Chalamet sat alongside Katie Holmes and more stars in Madison Square Garden's iconic celebrity row. Getty ImagesThe couple often cheer on the Knicks together.