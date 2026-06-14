Timothée Chalamet Celebrates Knicks Win with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrated the New York Knicks' historic win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with the team.

on Saturday, June 13, after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs for the championship title.

“Come on, baby! Knicks are champions, baby! ”, which the Knicks ultimately won 94-90. He also celebrated with the basketball team in the locker room later that evening.after the postgame champagne celebration in the locker room.

“I’m not an athlete! Usually I have a stunt double do that. ”Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner cheered on the New York Knicks’ historic victory from courtside at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The couple both wore blue-and-orange Knicks T-shirts as they watched the team punch their tickets to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years with a 130-90 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The In addition to his enthusiastic Knicks fandom, the New York native is also a prolific actor and has been nominated for four Oscars. Chalamet has earned recognition in the Best Actor category three times, though lost at each ceremony. As a producer ondidn’t win at the Academy Awards, he did take home trophies at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. Josh Safdie.

“Thank you for believing in me. … If you would have told me when I was 19 years old I would thanking Mr. Wonderful fromAlright you’re laughing so I got away with that. Thank you, Kevin. I would have been stunned but very grateful.

”Timothée Chalamet may not have won an Oscar on Sunday, March 15, but he looked giddy nonetheless with girlfriend Kylie Jenner on his arm at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The couple looked smitten as they posed for several photos on Sunday night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Chalamet, 30, wore He continued, “My dad instilled a spirit of gratitude in me growing up, ‘Always be grateful for what you have.

’ It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. ”“For my parents, for my partner, I love you,” he concluded his speech.

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