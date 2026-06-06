Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller have joyous embrace as Knicks survive Game 2

The Knicks weren’t the only ones excited in San Antonio on Friday night.

Chalamet, the “Dune” actor, hugged one person in the bowels of the arena before making a beeline toward the “Meet the Parents” actor for a powerful embrace, as seen in a video shared by Yahoo Sports .

Stiller was smiling ear to ear as he reveled in the Knicks taking a commanding 2-0 series lead, despite New York nearly blowing a fourth quarter lead as the Spurs went on a furious late run. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, Chalamet was heard saying “Two more to go! ” with a big grin on his face.

But Spurs star Victor Wembanyama turned the ball over in the waning seconds with an errant pass and then fouled Jalen Brunson, who converted 1 of his 2 free throws to give the Knicks the lead. Wembanyama, with a chance to give the Spurs the win at the other end, missed a buzzer-beater to seal San Antonio’s fate.

Chalamet and Stiller have been a fixture at Knicks games — at both Madison Square Garden and on the road — throughout the years, but they’ve had a noticeable presence during this run to the NBA Finals. New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas – New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns father Karl Sr. and Timothee Chalamet celebrate at the end of the fourth quarter of NBA Finals Game 2 on June 5, 2026.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas – Actor Timothy Chalamet reacts in the crowd during the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 2 on June 5, 2026. Chalamet posted a picture to his Instagram story where he had plastic bags of ice covering both of his knees.

In a follow-up story he wrote: “Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs,” Chalamet said in a corresponding Instagram story post.

“Self care is important. ” The best self care for Chalamet and Stiller might be two more wins for their beloved basketball team. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas - New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns father Karl Sr. and Timothee Chalamet celebrate at the end of the fourth quarter of NBA Finals Game 2 on June 5, 2026.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas - Actor Timothy Chalamet reacts in the crowd during the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 2 on June 5, 2026.





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