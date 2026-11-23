Timothee Chalamet attended the New York Knicks versus Indiana Pacers match at Madison Square Garden without Kylie Jenner, cheering as the home team won 113-106.

Actor Timothee Chalamet attended a New York Knicks game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, appearing solo in the New York City arena. The Dune star, who is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, chose to support his local basketball team while his partner remained elsewhere. This marks a distinct shift from recent public outings where the couple frequently appeared together at high-profile sporting events in Los Angeles and New York.

Chalamet's Cozy Matchday Outfit and Mood

The 30-year-old actor prioritized warmth and style for the chilly arena environment, donning a bubblegum pink puffer jacket that stood out among the crowd. He paired the outerwear with black pants and sturdy brown winter boots, completing a look that balanced comfort with high fashion. His dark hair was styled in loose, lush curls that fell naturally around his face, adding a relaxed touch to his ensemble.

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Despite the cold weather and the intensity of the game, Chalamet maintained a serious demeanor for much of the evening. He was not pictured smiling broadly, suggesting a focused interest in the court action rather than a party atmosphere. This solitary appearance contrasts with his previous outing at a Lakers game last Wednesday, where he and Jenner displayed a flirty, affectionate dynamic while watching the match at the Crypto.com Arena.

Knicks Victory and Key Celebrity Sightings

The actor became visibly animated during the game, rising to his feet to cheer enthusiastically as the Knicks secured a 113-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers. This win was particularly sweet for Chalamet, a known superfan, as it concluded a series of events that saw the Knicks reach the championship level earlier in the season. The victory added energy to the arena, which had seen significant celebrity attendance from various entertainment and sports figures.

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Other notable attendees included Katie Holmes, who wore a white T-shirt and a blue baseball hat, and Indez Navarrette, who looked casual in a grey coat and blue jeans. Courtside seats were occupied by Callum Turner, husband of Dua Lipa, who wore a black leather jacket, and director Spike Lee, who sported a camo tracksuit as a dedicated Knicks supporter. Tennis player Ben Shelton also watched the game dressed entirely in black.

Interaction With Karl-Anthony Towns and Social Circles

During the game, Chalamet was pictured sharing a warm hug with New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. This interaction highlights the actor's integration into the team's orbit, given his relationship with Jenner and the team's recent success. Towns is married to Jordyn Woods, who was previously the best friend of Jenner, creating a complex social web that connects the NBA star, the beauty mogul, and the Hollywood actor.

Jordyn Woods, who is 29 years old, is the wife of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is 31. The relationship between Woods and Jenner has evolved significantly since their high-profile fallout in 2019, which stemmed from a kiss between Woods and Tristan Thompson. At that time, Thompson was dating Jenner's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, who is 42 years old. The incident caused a major media storm but has since been replaced by a more subdued and private reconciliation.

Evolving Dynamics With Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

While Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have reportedly reconciled, their friendship is no longer as inseparable as it was in the past. The two women have kept their rekindled connection much more private, avoiding the intense public scrutiny that marked their earlier relationship. This shift in dynamic may explain why Chalamet chose to attend the Sunday game alone, as Jenner had not been present for Woods's recent bachelorette party either.

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Jenner did accompany Chalamet to Woods and Towns's wedding in August, showing a willingness to participate in key milestones in her former best friend's life. However, she was not present for the Knicks game on Sunday, despite joining Chalamet at previous events such as the Governors Awards and a Lakers game in Los Angeles. The separation in their schedules suggests a temporary pause in their joint public appearances, allowing each to engage with their individual social circles.

Context of Recent Joint Sporting Appearances

Chalamet and Jenner have been seen together at numerous sports events since their romantic link was established in 2023. Their appearances have included NBA playoffs matches earlier this year, which notably led to the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Championship in June. These outings have solidified their status as a fashionable couple in the entertainment industry, with Jenner often dressed in stylish denim and leather looks that complement Chalamet's more layered, winter-ready attire.

The actor's solo appearance in New York highlights the changing nature of their public relationship. While they have maintained a strong presence at high-profile games, this event underscores a moment of individual focus for Chalamet. His enthusiastic support for the Knicks and interaction with Karl-Anthony Towns demonstrate his personal investment in the team's success, independent of his partner's presence.