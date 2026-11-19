Crypto.com Arena was once again the home to the biggest stars in Hollywood during the Lakers’ 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, snapping Los Angeles’ nine-game winning st…

Crypto.com Arena was once again the home to the biggest stars in Hollywood during the Lakers’ 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, snapping Los Angeles’ nine-game winning streak.

The two were spotted on the Spectrum Sports broadcast during the second half, when the Lakers were trailing 56-54.

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“There’s a power couple. Timothée and Kylie,” Lakers color commentator Stu Lantz said when the two were spotted. It’s well known that Chalamet is a die-hard New York Knicks fan, as he’s been spotted as a regular sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden.

During the Knicks’ NBA title run last year, Chalamet was spotted cheering on his beloved Knicks when they were home and when they Chalamet’s appearance in Los Angeles likely happened because New York had the day off and the next time they play will be Friday on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though Chalamet’s allegiance lies with the Knicks, Jenner is a Los Angeles native, but it’s unknown if she grew up a Lakers fan.

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“There’s something about the energy in the stadium and and being there,” Jenner said. “It was so much fun, and then I followed them for those two seasons. ”Dune, has always made it known he’s a big-time sports fanDončić came into Wednesday’s game against the Jazz averaging 38.8 points with 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

Though the Lakers lost, Chalamet and Jenner also watched Dončić score less than 30 points in a game for the first time since Oct. 23, against the Clippers. Dončić still managed to finish as the Lakers’ leading scorer, having 29 points with five rebounds and seven assists.