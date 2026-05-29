Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Spotted at Knicks' Game, Manspreading Accusations

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted at the Knicks’ NBA first-round playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 28. After pictures emerged online of the stars, some social media stars accused the actor of 'manspreading' and encroaching on Fey's space. Chalamet and Jenner, who have attended several Knicks games this season, were noticeably removed from their usual courtside vantage point. However, Chalamet's girlfriend defended him, stating that they had no beef and that she was taking the back seat. Chalamet, who has a history of sneaking into games as a child, shared a video of himself going nuts on the players during a game. Jenner, who has never dated someone like Chalamet, gushed over a viral video of him walking into the New York Knicks game on May 20, 2023.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted at the Knicks’ NBA first-round playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 28. After pictures emerged online of the stars, some social media stars accused the actor of 'manspreading' and encroaching on Fey's space.

Chalamet and Jenner, who have attended several Knicks games this season, were noticeably removed from their usual courtside vantage point. However, Chalamet's girlfriend defended him, stating that they had no beef and that she was taking the back seat. Chalamet, who has a history of sneaking into games as a child, shared a video of himself going nuts on the players during a game.

Jenner, who has never dated someone like Chalamet, gushed over a viral video of him walking into the New York Knicks game on May 20, 2023





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Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner Manspreading New York Knicks Cleveland Rocket Arena Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend New York Knicks Superfan Chalamet's Girlfriend Manspreading Accusations Chalamet's History Of Sneaking Into Games As A Kylie Jenner's Gushing Over A Viral Video Of C Chalamet's Invitation Of Jenner As His Date To Including This Year's Oscars

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