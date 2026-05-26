Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner join Knicks celebrity squad at Game four in Cleveland

Hollywood duo Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended Game four of the Eastern Conference Finals, highlighting the growing blend of celebrity culture and NBA playoffs as New York fans flocked to rocket arena despite ticket controversies.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned heads on Monday night as they joined a growing legion of high‑profile New York Knicks supporters at Rocket Arena for Game four of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The pair arrived in Cleveland after a whirlwind week of fashion events and film projects, determined to see the Knicks clinch a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time in twenty‑seven years. While the iconic celebrity row at Madison Square Garden is usually the backdrop for such appearances, this time the glitter moved to the rival city’s arena where the Knicks were attempting to close out the series on the road.

Chalamet, a self‑declared Knicks fanatic, had even skipped the Met Gala earlier in the month to watch his team defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, and he chose not to miss this pivotal matchup. Jenner, never far from the spotlight, arrived in a blue Knicks shirt and a vintage leather jacket embroidered with the city’s logo, a clear signal of her support.

Together they posed for a selfie with director Spike Lee, a lifelong Knicks enthusiast who has donned orange and blue apparel for decades. Lee, sporting a bright bucket hat, greeted assistant coach Rick Brunson on the sidelines before tip‑off, highlighting the deep ties between the franchise and the entertainment world. The celebrity presence came amid a contentious atmosphere surrounding ticket allocations for the game.

Several New York fans reported that the Cavaliers had rescinded courtside tickets once they discovered the buyers were recognized as super‑fans. Veteran rapper Fat Joe recounted how his front‑row seats were taken away, saying that the team seemed determined to keep high‑profile guests out of the most coveted spots.

Ben Stiller, who had previously faced criticism for missing a conference semifinal game to attend the Met Gala, made a point of traveling to Cleveland this time, sharing a short video on social media that showed him on the road to the arena. The effort to bar prominent fans appears to have backfired, as a parade of notable figures filled the front rows, including actor Tracy Morgan who also made the trip to support the Knicks.

The heightened media attention follows a dramatic appearance by pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce at Game three, where the couple enjoyed a courtside date night that captured headlines across the globe. Kelce, a native of nearby Cleveland Heights, used his platform to energize the crowd, even standing up to pump his arms and rally the fans.

Late in the fourth quarter of that game, Kelce performed a boisterous stunt by chugging a can of Garage Beer, a brand co‑owned with his brother Jason, an act that prompted a mix of cheers from Cleveland supporters and a visibly uncomfortable reaction from Swift. Those moments set the stage for the next night’s showdown, where the Knicks’ celebrity contingent, led by Chalamet and Jenner, sought to tip the balance in favor of New York.

As the final minutes ticked down, the arena buzzed with a blend of basketball intensity and pop culture spectacle, illustrating how the modern sports experience increasingly intertwines athletic competition with celebrity influence





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