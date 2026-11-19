Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner courtside kiss during Lakers vs Jazz game. Utah Jazz defeat Lakers 109-97 ending nine-game win streak.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spent their Wednesday evening enjoying a romantic outing at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been frequently spotted together, shared a courtside kiss during the Los Angeles Lakers match against the Utah Jazz on November 18.

Lakers Loss Ends Winning Streak

Despite the glamorous appearance of the celebrity pair, the Los Angeles Lakers failed to secure a victory on the court. The Utah Jazz defeated Los Angeles with a final score of 109-97. This result ended the Lakers' impressive nine-game winning streak, which had been a significant highlight of their recent season performance.

Also read Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Attend Lakers Game

Chalamet and Jenner appeared unfazed by the defeat. They continued to enjoy their evening together while watching the matchup from their courtside seats. The actor and the reality star seemed focused on their date rather than the disappointing outcome of the basketball game.

Celebrity Fashion and Public Appearances

Kylie Jenner dressed in attire from her own brand, wearing a black leather jacket from her Khy clothing line. She paired the jacket with blue jeans and patterned heels. Timothee Chalamet matched her look with a black camouflage Adidas jacket and black pants. The pair were also seen holding drinks courtside, with the actor appearing to sip a beer during the game.

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This event follows a series of recent public appearances by the couple. They attended the Governors Awards in Hollywood on November 15. Although they did not walk the red carpet together, they were photographed holding hands inside the venue and reportedly enjoyed the evening. Chalamet also supported Jenner at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where he sat in the front row.

Fan Reactions and Previous Allegiances

Chalamet's attendance at a Lakers game caught significant attention from fans. The actor is widely known for his regular support of the New York Knicks. He was a fixture during the Knicks' championship run and even celebrated with the players during their parade. Many fans were surprised to see him supporting the Lakers, with social media reactions questioning whether he had changed his sports allegiances.

Some observers noted that Chalamet rarely attends games involving teams other than the Knicks. His presence at the Crypto.com Arena for the Lakers-Jazz matchup was considered unusual. This deviation from his typical sports fandom drew mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing confusion and others simply acknowledging his change of venue.

Impact on Fans and Future Outlook

The juxtaposition of a celebrity date night and a major sports loss created a unique narrative for the evening. While the Lakers' defeat disappointed many fans, the presence of Chalamet and Jenner kept the spotlight on the event. The couple's continued public appearances together reinforce their status as one of the most watched pairs in entertainment and sports culture.

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As the Lakers look to rebuild momentum after losing their winning streak, the attention on Timothee Chalamet remains high. His upcoming role in Dune: Part Three and other projects keep him in the public eye. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner continues to make headlines with her business ventures and fashion appearances. Their shared outing serves as a reminder of the intersection between Hollywood glamour and professional sports.