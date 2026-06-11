Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Attend Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3, Share Sweet Moment and Rough Shape

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended Game 3 of the Knicks vs. Spurs series at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They shared a sweet moment and Chalamet's rough shape throughout the NBA Playoffs.

The couple were once again courtside for the all-important showdown between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, June 10.

They captured a sweet moment as Chalamet, 30, and Jenner, 28, held hands and greeted fellow fans while they took their seats. Game 3 was ultimately disappointing for the Knicks as they lost to the Spurs by four points, 115-111. (The Knicks still lead the series over the Spurs overall, 2-1. ) Throughout the NBA Playoffs thus far, Chalamet has been in rough shape, sharing Instagram Stories of ice packs on both knees and propping his body up with pillows.

Despite being in rough shape, Chalamet was still repping the New York Knicks with a blue T-shirt as he propped up both injured knees. Chalamet has been a lifelong fan of the NBA franchise. During a December 2025 appearance on the ‘7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony’ podcast, Chalamet revealed that one of ‘the first games’ he attended was an infamous 2008 game between the Knicks and the Denver Nuggets.

Kylie Jenner is embracing her inner Samantha Jones during the NBA playoffs thanks to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Jenner reposted a TikTok video from HBO Max’s official account on Thursday, May 29, of a Sex and the City scene about Samantha watching New York Knicks games. Regardless of what happens in Game 4, the NBA Finals move to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday, June 13





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Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner Knicks Vs. Spurs NBA Playoffs Game 3 Madison Square Garden New York City Frost Bank Center San Antonio

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