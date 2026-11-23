An investigation into the Timmy the whale rescue details repeated barge collisions and injuries, while German prosecutors now review hundreds of complaints over the animal's treatment.

A damning new report into the rescue of Timmy the whale has exposed serious errors made by the rescue crew during the operation. An investigation by the German newspaper Die Zeit analysed 13,000 messages, internal documents and other information from the people involved. The findings describe a rescue that repeatedly put the stranded humpback whale under further physical stress.

The rescue was privately financed by two wealthy entrepreneurs, Karin Walter-Mommert and Walter Gunz, after the whale's condition had become a national controversy in Germany. Timmy had been stranded near the German coast since March, and its health had deteriorated severely before the final attempt to move it.

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How the Rescue Mission Unfolded at Sea

The rescue plan was to coax the whale into the water-filled hold of a special barge and tow it back to its natural habitat. Timmy was released on May 2 after being transported in that barge by rescuers, but the operation was far from smooth. The Die Zeit report says the whale was repeatedly tossed against the steel sides of the boat, which had insufficient padding.

In one recording, Karin Walter-Mommert warned that the whale could end up as 'fish fingers' as heavy winds sent it crashing from side to side against the walls of the barge. The trauma caused an injury to the whale's mouth, which added to its already poor health.

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Because whales cannot swim backwards, Timmy kept swimming back into the barge instead of heading out into open water. The release took two days, and rescuers reportedly pulled on the animal's tail fin during attempts to free it. One rescuer admitted that a tugboat was used to secure the whale by its tail fluke with hoses.

Warnings From Experts and Organisers

The rescue was criticised by experts well before the operation began. The International Whaling Commission (IWC) said any attempts to save Timmy were 'inadvisable'. Experts said the animal 'appeared to be severely compromised' and was 'unlikely to survive' attempts to move it into deeper water.

Burkard Baschek, director of the Oceanographic Museum in Stralsund, argued that continuing to try to save the creature amounted to 'pure animal cruelty'. He said a rescue attempt 'is no longer worthwhile' and that this had been confirmed to him repeatedly by international colleagues before the mission took place.

Within the rescue team, concern was also voiced about the outcome. One organiser feared that Timmy's death would become 'the most expensive flop of all time', and critics who had called the rescuers 'a stupid group of amateurs' appeared to be vindicated. The experts who had criticised the privately financed plan said it would only cause the ailing and exhausted animal more distress, and the whale died just days after entering the North Sea off Denmark.

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Legal Fallout and the Dispute Over Costs

German prosecutors are now examining hundreds of complaints connected with the whale's treatment, including allegations of animal cruelty during the rescue. The cases involve the methods used during the transport and release, which the report describes in detail. No charges have been reported in the source material.

Following the whale's death, it was reported that Karin Walter-Mommert and Walter Gunz, the two donors who together funded the failed mission, were in a bitter feud over how to split the hefty bill. The rescue's cost was estimated at £1.3million, and the dispute over that expense has become part of the story's aftermath.

The episode also shows how the case drew in privately funded rescuers, regional authorities and the scientific community, while local media produced days-long livestreams. Activists staged protests calling for the animal's rescue, and influencers debated the best way to help it before the final mission went ahead.