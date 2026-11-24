Work and Pensions Minister Stephen Timms announces the welfare review will not target the surge in ADHD and autism claims, keeping Pip as a cash-first benefit.

The major government review into the disability benefits system will not address the rapid increase in claims for neurological conditions, including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and autism, according to latest reports. The review, led by Work and Pensions Minister Sir Stephen Timms, is set to recommend that the Personal Independence Payment (Pip) remains a cash-first benefit for the majority of recipients.

Official statistics indicate that the number of people in England and Wales entitled to Pip has reached a record high of 4.1 million, a figure that has roughly doubled since 2019. This surge has contributed to a significant rise in spending on the benefit, which is projected to continue climbing in the coming years without specific interventions targeting the demographic drivers of this growth.

Also read Pip Benefit Review May Increase Welfare Costs Despite Overhaul Plans

Rising Costs And Neurodivergent Claims

Government spending on Pip increased from £16.3 billion in the 2019-20 financial year to £27.3 billion in 2024-25. Current forecasts predict that this expenditure will rise further to £41.5 billion by the end of the decade. These figures have raised concerns among critics that the current review and a wider investigation by former minister Alan Milburn will fail to achieve any meaningful savings from the welfare system.

The spike in claims is particularly pronounced in the psychiatric disorder category, which now accounts for 39 per cent of all Pip recipients, or 1.6 million people. This represents the highest proportion for any specific type of disability recorded in official data. The number of individuals claiming benefits for conditions such as ADHD and autism has tripled since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

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Conservative Opposition Demands Overhaul

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticized Prime Minister Andy Burnham for what she described as being all vibes and no substance on welfare policy. Badenoch asserted that the current administration has transformed the Labour Party into the welfare party, rather than focusing on economic growth and fiscal responsibility. Her comments highlight the intensifying political debate over how to manage the escalating costs of social security.

Helen Whately, the shadow welfare secretary, added to the opposition's stance by describing the decision to ignore the growth in neurodivergent claims as absurd. Whately argued that the Timms Review appears to be a damp squib that ducks tough decisions, asserting that the Labour government is not serious about fixing the broken welfare system. She called for a complete overhaul rather than minor tweaks.

Specific Demographics And Claimant Breakdown

Within the psychiatric disorder category, specific numbers reveal the scale of the issue. In September, 268,965 claimants were classified as having autistic spectrum disorders, while 159,316 had mood disorders. Additionally, 106,087 individuals had hyperkinetic disorders such as ADHD or ADD listed as their primary condition.

Anxiety disorders also feature prominently, with 72,195 people listed as having it as their primary condition. Of this group, 24,681 individuals started receiving Pip in the past two years. The data shows that nearly one in three of these recent claimants, specifically 7,403 or 30 per cent, are aged 16 to 24. A further 22 per cent, or 5,445 people, are aged 25 to 34, suggesting that more than half of recent anxiety-related Pip claimants have yet to reach their mid-30s.

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Government Stance And Future Support

Safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur insisted that the welfare bill will decrease as more people are helped into employment, downplaying the prospect that the report would result in direct benefit cuts. Kaur, who has a background in local government, stated that supporting people with bespoke services would naturally reduce the long-term welfare bill. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a safety net for the most vulnerable while offering better support structures.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reiterated his commitment to reducing the welfare bill and supporting more people into work. He stated that he would not shy away from reforming the system, even as the government works through the details of the Timms Review. The review itself was launched last year following a Labour backbench rebellion over potential welfare cuts under the previous leadership.

Review Recommendations And System Mechanics

The Timms Review, which has been co-produced with disability campaigners and organizations, will recommend that Pip remains a cash-first benefit but allows some individuals to choose services and support instead. Sir Stephen Timms has indicated that the review will suggest a fast track process that is less burdensome for people with the most severe conditions and those receiving end-of-life care.

For claimants who do not have additional costs or specific care needs, the report will advise that they be signposted to other services and support. The Resolution Foundation think-tank has noted that around one in six working-age claimants do not face additional costs due to their condition, warning against waste in the system. Pip continues to provide between £30.30 and a maximum of £194.60 a week to recipients for everyday tasks and extra living costs.