PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can now play the TimeSplitters trilogy for free. Discover how to access these classic shooters on PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation Plus Premium members can now access the entire TimeSplitters trilogy without any additional cost. This significant catalog update includes the original 2000 release, its 2002 sequel, and the 2005 conclusion titled TimeSplitters: Future Perfect. The addition of these iconic first-person shooters to the service allows modern gamers to experience these historical titles on current hardware.

The availability of these three games marks a major moment for fans of early console shooting mechanics. Players can immediately download and play all titles from the franchise, which serves as a spiritual successor to the legendary GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark. This free offering removes financial barriers for new generations curious about these foundational titles in the genre.

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The collection provides a direct link to the golden age of console shooters during its initial run on the PlayStation 2. Players can explore the unique time-traveling narrative that defined the series during its original era. The inclusion of these titles highlights their lasting impact on the industry and their status among critics and fans as some of the best shooters ever made.

Free Radical Design created the original TimeSplitters in 2000 after departing from Rare Studios. The development team consisted of former employees who had previously worked on GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark. They founded their new studio in 1999 while work was still ongoing on Perfect Dark at their previous employer, transferring their expertise to create a new PlayStation 2 exclusive.

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The game introduced players to the TimeSplitters, mysterious beings capable of altering human history through time travel. This narrative premise distinguished it from other shooters of the era by adding a complex temporal storyline. The story is told through the point of view of multiple characters between 1935 and 2035, similar to the cult classic Eternal Darkness, which released two years later.

The studio expanded the franchise with TimeSplitters 2 in 2002, bringing the series to Xbox and GameCube platforms. The 2005 release, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, served as the final entry in the original trilogy and is by far the most story-rich of the three. This third installment deepened the lore and explored the origins of the titular creatures in greater detail.

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect follows Sergeant Cortez as he attempts to stop the TimeSplitters from dooming the world. The gameplay allows players to interact with their past and future selves, enhancing the time-travel mechanics with Cortez crash-landing on Earth in the future. This direct sequel resolves narrative questions left open by the previous two games in the series.

The PlayStation 2 Classics re-release launched in 2024, bringing the trilogy to PS4 and PS5 systems. These versions include quality-of-life improvements such as faster loading times and trophy support. A rewind feature was added to assist players with difficult sections or complex time-based puzzles on modern hardware.

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While the original releases featured online co-op capabilities, this functionality is no longer supported on modern platforms. However, the games retain local co-op modes and arcade-style combat systems for extended replay value. The collection also includes a map creator and multiplayer Arcade mode for fans who want to revisit these origins.

Development on a fourth TimeSplitters title was canceled in 2023 when Free Radical Design shut down. The studio was owned by Deep Silver at the time of its closure, ending hopes for a continuation of the franchise beyond the original trilogy. Despite this closure, the three existing games remain available to experience for new audiences.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscription holders can access these three games immediately through the service catalog. The original PlayStation 2 launch title and its successors remain available for digital download on compatible systems. This free offering provides a comprehensive look at the evolution of the series from its inception to its conclusion.

Accessing the full experience requires a valid PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. The games are optimized for modern controllers and display technologies on PS5 consoles. This availability ensures that the legacy of Free Radical Design continues to reach new audiences who appreciate classic shooter mechanics.