Protesters were arrested in Times Square on Thursday after blocking the entrance to the Nasdaq exchange as AI giant Anthropic made its stock market debut and

Protesters were arrested in Times Square on Thursday after blocking the entrance to the Nasdaq exchange as AI giant Anthropic began publicly trading.on Thursday after blocking the entrance to the Nasdaq exchange as AI giant Anthropic made its stock market debut and almost instantly grew its net worth to trillions of dollars.

Activists from several protest groups, including Stop Funding Billionaires, Climate Defiance, Sunrise NYC, ACT UP NYC, and more, gathered outside 4 Times Square just before the initial public offering was set to begin. Onlookers inside the building could be seen watching from several stories above as demonstrators unfurled banners and railed against Anthropic, the company behindWhile global fears about artificial intelligence taking over the world and potentially leading to human extinction in Terminator-esque fashion continue to swirl, demonstrators at the Nov. 19 rally said they had more immediate concerns.

Also read Anthropic reportedly prices its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion

They argued that Anthropic’s initial public offering would result in the company being incorporated into hedge and retirement funds held by everyday New Yorkers, even if they may not realize it.

“Anthropic is going to start trading on the stock market. What does that actually mean for working-class New Yorkers? It means that as Anthropic joins the index fund, those pension funds, those pension dollars that belong to working-class New Yorkers are going to start buying Anthropic shares without most people even knowing about it,” Summer Omar of Communities for Change said.

Advertisement

“The problem is that this is not an AI boom; it’s a house of cards that is speculative, and when just one card starts to shake a little bit, the whole thing comes crumbling down. We’ve all seen this before in 2008 when Wall Street gambled on our homes and lost. ” “Anthropic is going to start trading on the stock market. What does that actually mean for working-class New Yorkers?

It means that as Anthropic joins the index fund, those pension funds, those pension dollars that belong to working-class New Yorkers are going to start buying Anthropic shares without most people even knowing about it,” Summer Omar. Following the opening bell, a smaller group of demonstrators broke away from the main crowd and approached the Nasdaq entrance.

Despite the protesters’ dire predictions, Anthropic’s stock surged more than 30% after trading began, pushing the company’s market valuation to $2 trillion, according to The New York Times. Shares opened at $111.50. Following the opening bell, a smaller group of demonstrators broke away from the main crowd and approached the Nasdaq entrance, where they briefly clashed with security in a shoving match. The demonstrators then sat in front of the entrance, chanting and refusing to move.

Police issued several warnings before taking four people into custody. Beyond concerns about the company’s financial implications, demonstrators also condemned AI partnerships with law enforcement, particularly those involving Palantir and ICE. Protesters alleged that federal immigration authorities use AI technology to collect data on and track noncitizens. Police issued several warnings before taking four people into custody.

Advertisement

They also warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence in health care could have dangerous consequences for patients.

“We have hospitals that are cutting staff and trying to replace it with AI. We have medical offices that are trying to pre-screen people instead of having a live professional. They will try to screen you with AI. We have AI deciding medical outcomes and treatments in this country,” Brandon Cuicchi of ACT UP NYC said.

Cuicchi also turned to the crowd to raise concerns about the environmental footprint of AI and its growing demand for data centers.

“We haven’t talked about data centers, either. Do you want data centers built in your backyard? When you need health care, do you want to be seen by artificial intelligence? ” he asked. Police took four people into custody.