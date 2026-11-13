Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after affairs, Chinese spy allegations surface

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Nov. 12, 2026, after admitting infidelity and facing investigations into an alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The board appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on Nov. 12, 2026, after the company board launched an independent investigation into allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Nvidia announced that Colette Kress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, was appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement. The 63-year-old Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and had become a trusted ally of President Donald Trump, serving as an adviser on AI technology. He visited the White House for events more than a half-dozen times between January 2025 and October 2026.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s future uncertain as Megaspeed pledges to cooperate with US probe

Huang Traveling With Trump And Suspected Chinese Spy

This year, he traveled with Trump on a state visit to China and joined the president during a state visit to Great Britain. A timeline pieced together by ABC News indicates Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who are not related, have known each other since at least 2024. Trump had been briefed twice over the past year on the relationship by intelligence officials and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The New York Times first reported the relationship, and a classified memo warned top administration officials that U.S. intelligence believed Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. The first known photo of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang shows them sitting next to each other at Computex Taipei, the world's largest AI exhibition. Taiwanese news outlet TVBS captured video of them leaving a restaurant together in Taipei.

A June 2024 photo later published by The Times showed the leather jacket-wearing Huang and Alice Huang sitting together on a couch at a bar in Taipei. Alice Huang had bragged 'I bet you guys I can get Jensen here' to a group at the bar, according to the report. Trump publicly announced a major policy change allowing Nvidia to sell H200 AI chips to China in exchange for the U.S. receiving a 25% cut on sales.

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He appointed Jensen Huang as one of 13 members of the newly established President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Jensen Huang and his wife of more than 40 years, Lori, were guests at the state visit and state dinner honoring Britain's King Charles. Rubio shared intelligence with Trump on Air Force One showing that Jensen Huang was in a relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

Trump Warned About Huang And Chinese Espionage Plot

It was the second known time Trump had been warned about the suspected espionage plot. The briefing came shortly before Huang joined the president on a state visit to China. Huang was initially not listed among the CEOs joining the trip but joined the entourage in Alaska after news reports noted his absence. Trump later posted on Truth Social that Huang was on Air Force One with him.

Jensen Huang and Lori attended a state dinner at the White House hosted by Trump during Chinese Leader Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States. Huang also attended the Golden Age of American Innovation summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. , where Trump honored him with a National Medal for Science and Technology and Innovation.

Huang Concealing Affairs Through Opaque Management Structure

Internally, Huang concealed a string of reported affairs from key executives, partly with the help of an unusual and opaque management structure that one insider called 'Jensen by design,' The Post has learned. Huang had a direct hand in crafting and approving the company's earlier denials about his romantic entanglement with Alice Huang, three sources familiar with the matter said.

In doing so, he misled high-level company insiders including general counsel Tim Teter and head of public policy communications John Rizzo, leaving them with egg on their faces when he was forced to admit the truth. One source said media reports of Huang's affairs blindsided many executives, with some reckoning that the CEO hid his shenanigans partly because the company's dozens of teams at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, and across the U.S. and abroad are highly compartmentalized.

In a stunning show of micromanagement, Huang communicated with 60 executives who reported to him directly, responding to as many as 1,000 emails in a single day.

'He intentionally structured the company in such a way that no one executive knew what he was up to,' the source said. 'I think that's Jensen by design. This guy is smart.

' Huang was frequently and directly involved in Nvidia's public messaging on controversial and politically sensitive matters including export controls and chip sales to China. 'He was definitely involved on anything related to Megaspeed,' one source said. Representatives for Nvidia and Huang declined to comment. Huang finally came clean last Friday night when Teter confronted him at his house and asked if the news reports about his relationship with Alice Huang were true.

Even then, Huang continued to insist that he only had the one affair. Reports later emerged that Huang had also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. The New York Times reported that Huang allegedly had a second extramarital relationship with an Nvidia executive who reports to him. While gossip had swirled inside the company that Huang and Powell had an overly friendly relationship, no hard evidence surfaced, according to Bloomberg.

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A source close to Rizzo said there was a zero percent chance that the executive would have knowingly lied on Huang's behalf.

'One, he has more integrity than that,' the source said. 'And number two, he would have absolutely advised that that approach would be disastrous. There's just no way he would do that.

U.S. Officials Concerned About Chip Smuggling To China

' Internally, Huang's denials about infidelity with Megaspeed's Huang began in late summer or early fall of last year, when New York Times reporters first approached Nvidia about its ties to the Singapore-based firm. U.S. officials, including staffers at the Commerce Department, were already concerned that Megaspeed was involved in smuggling Nvidia's best AI chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls.

At the time, Huang instructed staffers to push back hard on any insinuation that he and Megaspeed's Huang were involved in an inappropriate relationship. The Times ultimately published a report on Oct. 9, 2025, headlined 'A Mystery CEO and Billions in Sales: Is China Buying Banned Nvidia Chips?

' Behind the scenes, Huang insisted that any insinuation of an affair was 'categorically untrue' to the point of being 'almost offensive,' and instructed staffers to push back hard on the Times' reporters. Jensen Huang released a memo to colleagues acknowledging 'I was unfaithful to my wife.

' He said, 'I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. ' He also apologized to colleagues, the Nvidia board, partners and shareholders, saying, 'My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility.

' U.S. intelligence officials in the United States, Singapore and Taiwan had reason to believe Alice Huang might be a Chinese spy. Nvidia's board of directors announced it was launching an independent investigation into allegations that Huang 'has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

' The board said that while it 'has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. ' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters, 'The claim regarding a so-called Chinese spy is completely groundless and pure slander. ' That same day, Trump told reporters he had spoken to Jensen Huang on the phone.

'He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,' Trump said at a press briefing. House Republicans requested a closed-door briefing on Huang's relationship with the alleged spy, and a committee chairman said he was prepared to subpoena Huang if he did not respond.