Timeline of the rainstorms and dangerous waves that will hit the Bay Area

Rain returns to the Bay Area on Friday with a dangerous surf building for Saturday.

Two rainstorms will hit the Bay Area over the next few days starting on Friday. The second storm is expected to arrive on Sunday. The rains will be accompanied by high winds and a chance of thunderstorms.

A dangerous surf is building for Saturday, but the biggest breaking waves are expected on Sunday. Rain will return to the Bay Area on Friday and a dangerous surf is building for Saturday. We have a timeline so you know what to expect and how to be prepared. The first in a series of Pacific storms will bring rain and gusty winds to the Bay Area on Friday, Nov. 13.

Also read Southern California storm timeline: When rain, high surf hit SoCal this week

Rain will pick up first in the North Bay, then spread across the rest of the region by early afternoon. A second storm arrives Sunday, and a third could bring more rain around Wednesday. Along the coast, the biggest breaking waves are expected Saturday. Light rain could develop in the coastal hills late Thursday night into early Friday.

The National Weather Service expects rain to become steadier and more widespread during the following windows on Friday. Noon to 5 p.m. along the northern Central Coast, including the Monterey Bay area. South winds could gust 25 to 35 mph ahead of the front, with brief gusts of 45 mph or higher possible as it moves through. There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms capable of producing brief downpours and lightning.

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Showers will linger Friday evening into early Saturday before tapering off. Through Saturday afternoon, the first storm is forecast to bring 0.50 to 1.25 inches to the North Bay, with the highest totals in the coastal hills. Most of the rest of the Bay Area and the Monterey Bay region can expect 0.30 to 0.80 inches, with 0.75 to 1.25 inches possible in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Range. Sunday, Nov. 15, into Monday, Nov. 16.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 A third storm could bring rain back to the Bay Area. Its timing and rainfall totals are still uncertain. Confidence drops late in the week. The broader outlook favors a wetter-than-average stretch for California, and Friday’s local rain chances are still uncertain. for high tides through 4 p.m. Friday.

Covers San Francisco, the San Francisco Bay shoreline, low-lying tidal areas of the North Bay interior valleys, and the southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast. Water could reach 1½ feet above ground in vulnerable spots.for large waves from midnight Friday night to 6 p.m. Saturday. Covers the Pacific coast from the coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes, through Big Sur. Waves could overtop seawalls and flood low-lying areas along exposed beaches.through 6 p.m. Friday.

Expect 15-to 20-foot breakers, sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the Pacific coast from the coastal North Bay through Big Sur.from 6 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday. Along that same stretch of coast, breaking waves of 25 to 35 feet are forecast, with occasional sets of 40 to 50 feet at exposed breaks. Surf is expected to peak Saturday. Stay out of the water and off rocks, jetties and piers.

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Winter Storm Warnings run from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the greater Lake Tahoe area and parts of the northern Sierra, including stretches of Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Around Tahoe, expect about a foot of heavy, wet snow above 7,000 feet, up to 6 inches below that elevation and up to 20 inches along the crest west of the lake. Ridge gusts could reach 70 to 90 mph. Travel could be especially difficult on Friday evening.