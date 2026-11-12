Jensen Huang quit Nvidia after confessing an affair with Alice Huang, a woman US officials suspect is a Chinese spy. Analysts warn the resignation could wipe up to a trillion dollars off the company's value.

Jensen Huang quit Nvidia on Thursday, shortly after reports he had been in a relationship with a woman American officials believe is a Chinese spy.

The resignation came after Huang emailed the tech giant's 42,000 or so employees confessing he had been unfaithful to Lori, his wife of 41 years. The news spooked investors, wiping nearly 10 per cent, some $430 billion, off Nvidia's value in just two days of trading. Analysts say Huang's departure could knock as much as 25 to 30 per cent off the company's value, a loss of up to a trillion dollars.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Affairs with Subordinate Kimberly Powell and Suspected Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Marco Rubio Briefs Trump On Spy Allegations

That would be more than three times the value of Britain's biggest company, HSBC. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed President Trump about the counterintelligence risk posed by Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang, according to the New York Times. The briefing occurred before Jensen Huang joined a trip, and was the second briefing Trump had received from US intelligence about the Nvidia CEO's relationship, the Times reported.

At an impromptu press conference at the White House, Trump said he had spoken to Jensen Huang and that the tech exec had indicated he was unaware of Alice Huang's links to China's intelligence services. Trump also described the Nvidia CEO as an honorable man who is definitely suffering.

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Trump did not address questions about when he first learned about the spy allegations, only saying, not too long ago and that it did not make much of an impact on me. Jensen Huang met with President Trump at the White House earlier, marking their first of many White House encounters in Trump's second term. The administration had granted Nvidia permission to sell its advanced H20 computer chips to China, a reversal of prior policy.

Huang said at the time, It is so innovative and dynamic here in China that it is really important that American companies are able to compete and serve the market here in China. The woman at the center of the scandal, Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name Huang Le, arrived on the tech scene in 2023. She became managing director of Singapore-based data center Megaspeed.

Alice Huang Business Ventures And Megaspeed

A former television reporter in China, she joined investment firm Shanghai Hexi Investment Management as deputy general manager, according to social media posts and records from Simuwang, a Chinese private equity database. Shanghai Hexi was founded by Kang Wei, who became her husband. 7Road International, originally incorporated in Singapore in 2015, was renamed Megaspeed, and ownership of the neocloud company was transferred to Huang Le Ltd., an enterprise controlled by Alice Huang. She became its managing director.

Nvidia designated Shanghai Century Litong as a preferred cloud partner, giving the Chinese company priority access to Nvidia's chips, according to Megaspeed's shares were later transferred to another Singapore company, Swiftdata, and Alice Huang ceased to be listed as a director of the company, according to news site Caixin Global. Over the past two years, Alice Huang has been photographed and recorded socializing with Jensen Huang.

Information technology firm NetThunder posted a picture on social media of Alice Huang and Jensen Huang with other tech executives at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan. Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are also recorded on video together at a dinner at San Liu Shi Fu restaurant in Taipei, around the time of the Computex tech conference in Taiwan.

Short-selling firm Culper Research released a report suggesting that Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix, imported about $4 billion in products from a company that builds equipment with Nvidia chips. Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, jointly pitched Chinese investors on a Southeast Asia data center project, reportedly telling them they had no problem securing GPUs, the graphics processing units Nvidia specializes in, and citing Alibaba as a customer.

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An investigation into Megaspeed and several other companies is underway over suspected false declarations related to the purchase of servers and other offenses, according to Bloomberg News. The US Department of Commerce is investigating Megaspeed for allegedly helping China evade America's ban on advanced AI chip sales. Chinese police detained Kang Wei, Alice Huang's husband and business partner, in connection with suspected stock manipulation, sources told Caixin.

Singapore Bars Alice Huang From Re-entering

That same month, Singapore barred Alice Huang from re-entering the country after she downplayed her role at Megaspeed amid the country's investigation into its operations, according to Bloomberg News. Nvidia's board dismissed the spy claim as an unsubstantiated smear.

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers are negotiating for Jensen Huang to appear before Congress after his Nvidia exit. Separately, dozens of Dallas firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at Hotel Crescent Court. On the Daily Mail's Deep Dive podcast, Deputy Business Editor John-Paul Ford Rojas said, You would like to think that a company of the scale and importance of Nvidia would not be reliant on one man. But that is actually one of the problems that it's facing now.

Ford Rojas Explores Alleged Honey Trap Motives

Some analysts have been saying that the departure of Jensen Huang would knock as much as 25 to 30 per cent off its value. So we're talking about a trillion dollars. Ford Rojas also explored why China might have wanted to target Huang in an alleged honey trap.

Alice Huang, the alleged mistress and suspected spy, worked for Singaporean tech firm Megaspeed, which is under investigation by the US Department of Commerce for allegedly helping China evade America's ban on advanced AI chip sales. The whole status of what she was doing, what she intended, we don't really know, Ford Rojas said. It does seem likely that she might have been trying to acquire chips from Nvidia and possibly learn more about the chips that Nvidia makes.

Or even influence Huang in terms of how he views US sanctions on China. But we just don't know.